Excess facial hair is something many women deal with, and it can sometimes take a toll on confidence. Some women may notice it develop gradually over time, while for others, it can appear more suddenly and feel harder to manage. While there are medical treatments, a few smart tweaks to your everyday diet can also help tackle the problem naturally. Choosing foods that support hormonal balance may reduce one of the main triggers behind unwanted hair growth. Recently, dietitian Manpreet Kalra shared on Instagram seven easy dietary changes that could make a noticeable difference over time. But first, let's understand what causes excessive facial hair growth in women in the first place.





What Causes Excessive Facial Hair Growth In Women?

Facial hair growth in women is often caused by an increase in androgens, which are male hormones such as testosterone. When androgen levels are higher than normal, they can stimulate hair follicles to produce thicker and darker hair, a condition known as hirsutism. Hormonal imbalances due to conditions like polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), certain medications or underlying endocrine disorders can also contribute to this.

Here Are 7 Easy Dietary Changes To Reduce Facial Hair Growth:

1. Spearmint Tea

Sipping on two cups of spearmint tea daily can help lower free testosterone and other androgen levels in the body, both of which are linked to excessive facial hair growth. According to Manpreet Kalra, this herbal tea can be a simple yet effective way to support your hormonal balance naturally. Its refreshing flavour also makes it a calming ritual you can enjoy year-round.

2. Citrus Fruits

Oranges, sweet limes and grapefruits are rich in vitamin C and can boost inositol uptake in the body. This helps regulate insulin and may lower testosterone levels over time. A daily serving of citrus not only benefits your hormones but also nourishes your skin and immunity.

3. Cinnamon Water

A warm glass of cinnamon-infused water after meals can help balance blood sugar levels. Better insulin sensitivity leads to healthier androgen control, which can gradually reduce excess hair growth. According to Manpreet Kalra, cinnamon water is a flavourful way to improve your post-meal metabolism.

4. Pumpkin Seeds

Pumpkin seeds are rich in zinc, which blocks enzymes responsible for increasing testosterone levels. Snacking on them regularly is an easy and satisfying way to support hormone health. These tiny seeds also provide healthy fats and protein, making them a nutrient-dense choice.

5. Cooked Cruciferous Vegetables

Broccoli, cauliflower and cabbage, when cooked, support the body's ability to metabolise estrogen efficiently. This promotes hormonal balance and may lower the factors contributing to facial hair growth. According to Kalra, steaming or sauteing these vegetables ensures you retain both flavour and nutrients.

6. Soaked Fenugreek Seeds

Having soaked fenugreek seeds first thing in the morning on an empty stomach can enhance insulin function and help lower androgen levels. This traditional remedy works gently but effectively for hormonal regulation. Their slightly bitter taste can be followed with a sip of warm water.

7. Turmeric

Curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, is well known for reducing inflammation in the body. It also helps modulate androgen activity, making it beneficial for hormonal balance. Adding a pinch of turmeric to daily meals can be an effortless step towards better internal health.

Making mindful dietary choices may not deliver instant results, but over time, they can play a supportive role in managing excess facial hair and promoting overall hormonal health.