Summer season can get overwhelming at times. The scorching sunrays and the extreme heat take a toll on our health. This is why health experts recommend change in our diet to keep us cool from within and beat the heat. And one of the first points to remember while modifying our diet is - drink lots of water and other forms of fluid to keep up body's water balance. While the importance of drinking water just can't be denied, there are some other healthy drinks that should be sneaked in to our daily diet for overall benefit. One such drink is barley sharbat. Made with barley (or jau), this drink is wholesome, light and leaves a cooling effect on our body. Keeping this in mind we found a nutritionist approved barley sharbat recipe that is easy to make and fulfilling to the core.

Health Benefits Of Barley Sharbat:

According to celebrity nutritionist Munmun Ganeriwal, "Barley is an ancient grain that comes with a pool of health benefits. It is loaded with fibre and helps lose weight and balance metabolism." She further took to her Instagram to share detailed benefits of barley, followed by the recipe of barley sharbat.





Find here the benefits of Barley:





How To Make Barley Sharbat:

To make this drink, you need ferment the jau overnight. Munmun Ganeriwal suggests, "The overnight fermentation breaks down the gluten in Barley making this a great gluten-free drink that's rich in both prebiotics and live microbes." Let's take a look at the recipe:

Grind barley into fine powder.

Add the barley powder in a bowl of chaas. Mix well.

In another pan, boil water and add onion and salt to it.

Add the barley-butter milk mix to it. Stir well to avoid curdling.

Boil the mixture well and keep it overnight for fermentation.

Next morning, add curd to it and keep the consistency as per your wish.

Garnish with roasted jeera and red chilli powder and serve.

Watch the detailed recipe here:





Try this healthy drink this summer and cruise through the seasons seamlessly. But always remember, moderation is the key.