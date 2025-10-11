There is something empowering about the moment you decide to quit smoking. It is not about giving something up; it is about choosing yourself and enjoying clearer lungs, calmer mornings, and a body that finally feels like home again. While your mind works on breaking old patterns, your body can use a little support - something gentle, grounding, and real. That is where the Ayurvedic infused water suggested by nutritionist Shweta Shah may help. A simple brew of Tulsi, ajwain, mulethi, laung, Brahmi, and butterfly pea flower, this vibrant blue drink is said to act as a natural companion on your quit-smoking journey. Remember, it is not a cure, but a way to ease the process.





"This simple Ayurvedic infused water can help reduce cravings, calm the nerves, and support your lungs naturally," shares Shweta Shah in her Instagram post.





Why Quitting Smoking Feels So Chaotic?

Quitting smoking is not only a physical challenge but also a mental one. Nicotine does not just affect your lungs; it rewires your brain. It floods your system with dopamine, the "feel-good" chemical. According to The New England Journal of Medicine, when you stop smoking, dopamine levels drop, often leaving you anxious or irritable.





Ayurveda views addiction as a Vata-Pitta imbalance - when the mind becomes restless and the body overheats. In this philosophy, cooling and grounding herbs are believed to restore inner balance, calm the nerves, and reduce restlessness.





With that in mind, this Ayurvedic infused water offers a gentle, herbal way to support the body and mind during nicotine withdrawal.





Ayurvedic Infused Water Recipe: How To Make The Drink At Home:

Ingredients:

5-7 Tulsi (holy basil) leaves

1/2 tsp ajwain (carom seeds)

1 small mulethi (liquorice root) stick

2-3 laung (cloves)

1 tsp Brahmi leaves or powder

1 tsp butterfly pea flowers or powder

How to make it:

Simmer all the ingredients in 2-3 cups of water for about seven minutes. Strain, pour into a flask, and sip slowly throughout the day.





Think of it as your ritual of reset - not a treatment, but a mindful habit to replace smoke breaks with sip breaks.

Why This Ayurvedic Infused Water May Help Support Quitting?

Once you start incorporating this drink, each ingredient works in harmony to support the body in different ways.

1. Tulsi: Calms The Nerves

Tulsi is an adaptogen known to balance cortisol and soothe the lungs. According to the Journal of Ayurveda and Integrative Medicine, its eugenol and rosmarinic acid can influence dopamine and serotonin - the same pathways affected by nicotine.

2. Ajwain: Reduces Restlessness

A digestive aid and mild craving suppressor, ajwain's active compound thymol supports the gut-brain connection, helping to ease anxiety and aid detoxification.

3. Mulethi: Soothes The Throat

The journal Drug and Chemical Toxicology notes that mulethi helps reduce airway inflammation and supports adrenal recovery. For long-time smokers, it may offer a gentle internal cleanse.

4. Laung (Clove): Helps With Oral Fixation

Clove's familiar warmth can help reduce the urge to smoke by occupying the mouth. Its eugenol compound has mild mood-lifting properties, as noted in the journal Phytotherapy Research.

5. Brahmi: The Mind Stabiliser

As reported in the journal Frontiers in Pharmacology, Brahmi (Bacopa monnieri) is a nootropic herb that improves focus and reduces anxiety, both vital during nicotine withdrawal.

6. Butterfly Pea Flower: The Calm In Colour

This vibrant blue flower is rich in anthocyanins that help reduce oxidative stress and promote calm, reads research in the Journal of Ethnopharmacology. In Ayurveda, it is known as Shankhpushpi, often called the herb of serenity.





Together, these ingredients make a mild yet meaningful support system for your journey to better health, explains Nutritionist Shweta.





How To Make This Herbal Support More Effective?

While herbal support can make the transition smoother, long-term success depends on your overall lifestyle.





"Herbal blends like these are supportive tools," says Shweta Shah, adding, "Nicotine withdrawal can cause irritability, headaches, and strong cravings. Consistency, hydration, and a balanced lifestyle make the real difference."

Stay hydrated throughout the day.

Limit caffeine, alcohol, and sugar, as they can trigger cravings.

Eat warm, nourishing meals to balance Vata energy.

Include fruits and vegetables for antioxidants and fibre.

Keep cloves, fennel, or cardamom handy to occupy your mouth.

Exercise or move daily. Even a short walk can help balance dopamine levels.

These small habits can work in synergy with your Ayurvedic drink, helping your body and mind find equilibrium as you move away from nicotine dependence.

Gentle Precautions Before You Try:

Before adding this Ayurvedic water to your daily routine, consider a few precautions.

Avoid excess mulethi if you have high blood pressure.

Choose clean, organic herbs whenever possible.

Check for allergies or interactions with medication.

Always consult a doctor before adding new herbal drinks to your diet, particularly if you are on nicotine-replacement therapy or other prescribed medication.

The Bottom Line:

Quitting smoking is not only about willpower; it is about nurturing your body back to balance. This Ayurvedic infused water is not a magic solution, but it can serve as a gentle companion on your journey towards a smoke-free life.





So, brew a cup, breathe deeply, and sip your way towards calm. Let this small ritual become part of a larger shift towards well-being and self-care.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.