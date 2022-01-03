Let's agree - the traditional remedies for common health problems are back in vogue. In the past few years, we have witnessed the return of several super foods and 'gharelu nuska' (home remedies) in the most 'desi' way possible. Many of us are turning back to our roots for healing measures that withstood the test of time and proved to be healthier in the longer run. That's not all. Over the years, several studies have also found that these superfoods aid immune health, prevent viral infections and more. One such popular superfood is mulethi (liquorice roots). Also spelt as licorice, this herb has been a part of Ayurveda since aeons. According the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing, mulethi is prized for its antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties. If taken in the right amount, it may also help improve metabolism and nourish us from within. Besides, mulethi is known to be "an expectorant and decongestant that can help fight respiratory infections", the book reads.





Celebrity nutritionist Lovneet Batra further states that mulethi can also be considered a perfect ingredient to add to our winter diet. According to her, mulethi "helps us cure chronic diseases and give us a number of offerings". Lovneet Batra further took to her Instagram to explain the several health benefits mulethi has to offer.





Mulethi is a storehouse of several essential nutrients

Here're 6 Dietician-Approved Health Benefits Of Mulethi:

1. Cures Cough And Cold:

Mulethi helps cure cough and cold, especially dry cough. It is also great for curing asthma-related symptoms during the winters because it is a natural bronchodilator.

2. Reduce PCOS/PCOD Related Symptoms:

According to a study published in the journal Integrative Medicine Research, licorice might inhibit the symptoms of PCOS by regulating imbalanced hormonal levels and irregular ovarian follicles.

3. Prevents Menstrual Cramps:

Mulethi is enriched with antispasmodic properties, which are also known to work as muscle relaxant. This further helps prevent the cramps and make us feel at ease.

4. Aids Gut-Health:

Mulethi contains active compounds glycyrrhizin and carbenoxolone. These properties might help prevent gastric and peptic ulcers and relieve constipation, stomach discomfort, heartburn, acidity and other stomach problems.

5. Reduces Stress:

If taken in right amount, mulethi also helps relax our nerves and reduce stress.

6. Boost Skin-Health:

Mulethi also helps reduce hyperpigmentation in skin. It also an emollient that might help maintain a healthy glowing skin.

Mulethi Dosage: How To Include Mulethi In Your Winter Diet:

Celebrity dietician Lovneet Batra also mentioned how to include mulethi in your winter diet to make the most of it. According to her, one can include it in form of mulethi tea for overall benefit. "You can have mulethi by taking a 3-4 inch piece of mulethi and boiling it in water. Have empty stomach in the morning and feel the difference," Lovneet writes on her post.





Find the complete post here:





