It is rightly said that morning shows the day. How you start your morning sets the tone for the rest of the day. By now, we all understand the importance of a good morning ritual, followed by a wholesome breakfast. These habits help refuel your body with energy and kick-start essential functions. Additionally, they aid digestion, hydration, and weight management by reducing inflammation in the body.





We recently came across a refreshing drink that serves as an excellent alternative to your morning caffeine fix. Packed with antioxidants, it also helps maintain electrolyte balance in the body. This drink is called Blue-Mint Tea.

What Is Blue-Mint Tea? How Does It Promote Good Health?

Blue-Mint Tea is a herbal infusion made with butterfly pea flowers, which are easily available in the market, and fresh mint leaves. To prepare it, simply brew some dried butterfly pea flowers in hot water and add a few mint leaves. Some people also enhance the flavour and benefits by adding lemon juice and honey.

Also Read: 5 Herbal Drinks To Manage PCOS Symptoms

Here Are 4 Health Benefits Of Blue-Mint Tea:

1.Blue Pea Flower Is Rich in Antioxidants

This vibrant blue flower contains anthocyanins, powerful antioxidants that combat oxidative stress in the body. It helps reduce inflammation and supports gut health by promoting beneficial gut microbes, aiding digestion, metabolism, and weight management.

2. Cools the Gut

Both mint leaves and butterfly pea flowers have natural cooling properties. They help prevent digestive discomfort, including bloating and acidity. Drinking this tea regularly may also help cleanse the gut lining, supporting the fat-burning process.

3. Stimulates Bile Production

The menthol in mint and the antioxidants in butterfly pea flowers help stimulate bile production. This process aids in breaking down fats and absorbing nutrients, promoting smoother digestion and giving your body the boost it needs to start the day.

4. Keeps You Hydrated

Hydration is essential for overall health. The antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of Blue-Mint Tea help maintain the body's water balance, further supporting weight management and digestive health.





Also Read: What Is the Best Time To Drink Green Tea?

How to Make Blue-Mint Tea

This tea is incredibly easy to prepare:

Boil water and add some dried butterfly pea flowers.

Let it steep for around five minutes.

Add fresh mint leaves (crush them slightly before adding).

Let the tea sit for another two to three minutes.

Strain into a cup and enjoy. You can also add honey and lemon for extra flavour and health benefits.

We recommend incorporating this blue-coloured drink into your morning routine to support gut health and maintain a healthy weight. But always remember, moderation is the key!