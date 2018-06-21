Turmeric And Black Pepper: The Kitchen Spices That Heal Together

Some things are just great together, like chocolate chips and cookies. Turmeric and black pepper are two spices that complement each other well and make for a great combination, plus come with numerous health benefits. Turmeric, or haldi as it is widely known, is a common spice that's used to impart a vibrant yellow-orange hue to curries, rice and other every day foods. Black pepper, on the other hand, is a celebrated spice that gives a nice texture to any dish along with a pungent-spicy flavour. Both the spices are said to help each other to get absorbed in the body in order to provide maximum benefits. Let's look at how turmeric and black pepper, when they come together, can do wonders to your health.

Benefits Of Turmeric

We are all aware of the curcumin compound present in turmeric that's known to offer anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, antiseptic, anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties, thereby keeping your body safe from infections and other health problems. Without curcumin, turmeric is of no use.



Benefits Of Black Pepper

Black pepper is a rich source of minerals and vitamins that are important for our body. Moreover, it has a high content of dietary fibre and moderate amount of protein and carbohydrates. In fact, black pepper gets both its health benefits and its pungent flavour from a natural alkaloid compound known as piperine.



What Makes Turmeric And Black Pepper A Great Combination?



Curcumin, the compound found in turmeric, is known to be super-healthy; however, it is completely used by our body, considering it has poor bioavailability. This is because it rapidly metabolises in the liver and intestinal walls and only a small portion of it tends to enter our bloodstream. Enter piperine, the essential compound found in black pepper that enhances digestion, regulate nerve signals, boost metabolism and control obesity. This compound is responsible for helping turmeric absorb properly in the body. Here's how.

For a nutrient to be absorbed in the body, it must pass through a membrane in your gut into your bloodstream. Large molecules like curcumin have a tough time getting through the barrier. Piperine helps relax your intestinal membrane, allowing the larger particles to pass through easily. This helps the body absorb turmeric better and harness the full healing properties of the spice. Thanks to black pepper, it helps unlock the full potential of turmeric and ensures it works wonders in your body.



In order to increase your body's ability to reap maximum benefits found in turmeric, you should consider mixing about a half teaspoon black pepper powder in one fourth cup raw turmeric powder together. Add this mixture in any food that you prepare.

Both the spices are considered superfoods and a combination of the two can promote a healthy and happy body.