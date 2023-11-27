Banana is possibly the most popular fruit across the world. It is available year-round and makes for a versatile ingredient in the world of gastronomy. You can have it as a fruit, as a vegetable when raw, and also use it to bind food, courtesy of the mushy texture. That's not all. It is also enriched with various essential nutrients. Banana is packed with fibre, protein, healthy fats, and several essential minerals and vitamins for overall nourishment. Regrettably, it comes with a good share of controversies as well. While some theories associate it with cold and cough, some claim it to be bad for people with diabetes. But that doesn't mean you give up on bananas completely. Instead, we suggest having it mindfully to make the most of its benefits.





In this article, we will bring your attention to some of the food items that you must avoid pairing with bananas. In fact, having certain foods with bananas may impact your overall health and well-being. Read on for details.

Here Are 4 Foods You Must Avoid Pairing With Bananas:

1. Banana with milk:

According to Ayurveda, banana is acidic in nature, while milk is sweet. This creates confusion in the body, further leading to digestive troubles. Ayurveda Specialist at Dr. Vaidya's, Dr. Surya Bhagwati weighs in, "It is a bad combination and is known as Viruddh Aahar. The two foods, when eaten together, generate Ama, a toxic substance that is the root cause of imbalance and diseases in the body. It douses the digestive fire hence disrupting the intestinal flora." It may further lead to congestion, cold, cough, and other associated health hazards.

2. Banana with red meat:

Banana contains purine, which makes it easy to digest. Whereas, the high protein content of red meat slows down the process of digestion. According to health experts, when these two foods of contrasting nature are eaten back-to-back, they might cause fermentation and gas in the digestive tract.

3. Banana with baked goods:

Over the last few years, we have seen more and more people making and eating banana bread at home. That's not all. Combining bananas and bread for breakfast has been there forever. But did you know, that might be unhealthy for you? Why, you ask? It is because, bread and baked goods contain processed carbs, which take longer to digest. Whereas, bananas, as mentioned earlier, promote digestion. But when these two foods of contrasting nature come together, they increase the risks of digestive imbalance, further leading to various associated health hazards.

4. Banana with citrus fruits:

According to Ayurveda, having virudh anna (foods of contrasting nature) may lead to an imbalance in vata, pitta, and kapha. This is why, health experts recommend avoiding acidic and sub-acidic fruits like lemon, pomegranate, strawberries, etc with banana, which is sweet in nature. In fact, some studies have found that when eaten together, bananas and acidic fruits create issues like nausea, headache et al.





Now that you know all about the foods to avoid pairing with bananas, we suggest, picking your meals mindfully to enjoy all the benefits to the fullest. However, the best practice is to consult an expert before planning your diet.