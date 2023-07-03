Bread, a staple in many households, has undergone numerous transformations over the years. Earlier, we would get only white bread (made with refined flour - maida) in the market. Now you have various options in the form of atta bread, multigrain bread and more. Atta bread or brown bread has fast caught the fancy of health-conscious people and has replaced maida bread in our kitchens. But there have also been concerns regarding the genuineness of these so-called brown bread. Health practitioner Digvijay Singh, in a video post on his Instagram channel, cautioned us with the hard truth.

What Is Brown Bread?

Real atta bread, commonly known as brown bread, is made from whole wheat grain, boasting a natural brown colour. It is a healthier alternative to white bread as whole wheat is better for digestion and overall health in general. It uses the same grain we use to make our everyday rotis, containing good carbs.





White Bread Vs Brown Bread

The use of refined flour, such as maida, in bread production can have adverse effects on our health. Refined flours are stripped of their natural fibre, vitamins, and minerals during the processing, leaving behind a nutritionally depleted product. Whole grains, on the other hand, retain the bran, germ, and endosperm, making them rich in fibre, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. These essential nutrients contribute to better digestion, improved heart health, and a reduced risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes and certain cancers. Moreover, the fibre content in whole grains helps regulate blood sugar levels and promotes a feeling of fullness, aiding in weight management.





The Instagram video makes a shocking revelation that many commercially-produced mass-market brown bread is actually not what they claim to be. Beware of marketing gimmicks that deceive consumers into thinking they're purchasing a healthy product. Many commercially mass-produced atta bread is actually made with maida (refined flour) and artificial colours, cleverly disguising themselves as healthier alternatives. Even multigrain bread can be made with maida and artificial colour, rendering them less healthy than they appear.





So, is brown bread good for you? Should you opt for it instead of white bread?

The answer lies in the ingredients and the composition of the bread itself.

Opting for bread made with whole grains, such as wheat, ragi, bajra, quinoa, and others, is a great idea for reaping its health benefits.

When browsing the bread aisle, make sure to read the labels carefully. A reliable indicator of genuinely healthy bread is the phrase "made with 100 percent grain."

Remember, the ingredients list is written in descending order of quantity, so whole grains should top the list.

Check for the presence of artificial additives, especially artificial colours. If you spot it, put back the pack of bread.

When it comes to store-bought brown bread, not all loaves are created equal. To ensure you're making a healthy choice, it's important to be discerning.