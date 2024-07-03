Baby carrots are crunchy, cute and nutritious. Unlike the name suggests, baby carrots are not "baby" or a less mature version of regular carrots. These are regular carrots that are peeled, cut and put into a bag. These are easy to snack on, making them a popular choice among salad or veggie lovers. What's more, regularly snacking on baby carrots can be great for your skin and overall health. A new study has found that eating a snack of baby carrots just three times a week significantly increased skin carotenoids in young adults. For the unversed, carotenoids are potent antioxidants that can reduce free radicals in the skin and promote resilience against environmental challenges and oxidative stress.

Lower Risk Of Chronic Diseases, Improved Skin Health And Immune Function

Researchers explain that higher levels of skin carotenoids are associated with increased antioxidant protection and a lower risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease and certain cancers. This marker also reflects improved skin health and immune function. Carrots are an exceptionally rich source of carotenes and vitamin A.

How Baby Carrot Consumption Improve Skin Carotenoid

For the study, the researchers randomly assigned 60 young adults to different groups. One received a four-week intervention of 100 grams (about half a cup) of baby carrots. The researchers found that compared to pre-intervention levels, skin carotenoid scores were significantly increased by 10.8 per cent. The findings of the study are presented at NUTRITION 2024, the flagship annual meeting of the American Society for Nutrition held June 29-July 2 in Chicago.

Other Health Benefits Of Carrots

Following are some more research-backed health benefits of consuming carrots:

1. Protects Against Vision Loss

Long-term studies have shown that consuming carrots (foods containing beta-carotene, lutein, and zeaxanthin) can help protect eyesight and reduce the risk of advanced age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

2. Boosts Heart Health

Research has found that polyphenols in carrots can increase bile secretion. This can help decrease cholesterol and triglyceride levels, which will be beneficial for your heart health.

3. Preserves Dental Health

Carrots can also be beneficial for your dental health. A study evaluated the rate of tooth loss in an elderly Japanese population and found that a higher intake of beta-carotene (such as through foods like carrots) was protective against dental issues.

Eating And Storing Baby Carrots

Baby carrots are best eaten raw as a snack. You can eat these directly or pair them with hummus or a homemade hung curd dip with some garlic and herbs. When it comes to storage, baby carrots have a shorter shelf life than regular carrots. You can store them in the refrigerator for about four weeks.