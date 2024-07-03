Finally, the hot summer days are behind us and we are embracing nature's gift of rain. While it is time to enjoy those fried pakoras with chai and relax our souls with the cool breeze brushing our faces, it is also important that we protect ourselves from viruses and different health problems. In the monsoon season, struggling with digestive issues is very common. This happens because humidity encourages the growth of bacteria in our bodies which leads to gut problems, especially constipation. To tackle this, many people turn to chia seeds for their known benefits. But did you know, it can worsen your constipation issues? If you have been wondering how then stay back and read through the complete article.





Doctor and nutritionist Dr Poorvi Bhat shared a video on her Instagram handle, sharing insights about chia seeds and their effects on gut health. She also shared tips on how to consume chia seeds to get maximum nutrition.

What Is Constipation And Why Does It Happen?

As per the official website of Johns Hopkins Medicine, constipation is a condition in which a person has infrequent or uncomfortable bowel movements. A person is considered to be constipated when their bowel movement is hard and dry or happens less than three times a week. There can be several reasons for constipation, some of the common reasons being medications, lack of exercise, not drinking enough water, not getting enough fibre, lifestyle changes, etc.

Are Chia Seeds Good Or Bad For Gut Health? Do Chia Seeds Work As Constipation Remedy?

Chia seeds are packed with fibre that can smoothen your bowel movement. Every 100 grams of chia seeds will provide you with 40 grams of fibre. You can consume chia seeds in a variety of ways – via water, smoothies, shakes or even soups - to keep your digestive system happy.





However, according to Dr and nutritionist Poorvi Bhat, chia seeds, which are often hailed for high fibre content, can make your constipation worse if you don't drink enough water. Why, you ask? This is because chia seeds and sabja seeds absorb all the water from the gut. If you have a large amount of chia seeds throughout the day and not drinking water, then chances are that the excess fibre can sit in your gut making your constipation way worse. The nutritionist suggests getting enough hydration since the typical Indian diet is usually packed with fibre but it's the water that it lacks.

5 Foods You Should Eat To Keep Constipation At Bay

If you are struggling with constipation even after consuming chia seeds, then it might be time for you to change your approach and try some other foods to keep your digestive system healthy and happy.

1. Sweet Potatoes

Sweet potatoes are high in fibre and nutrition that can help you get relief from constipation. You can incorporate this root vegetable in a number of ways in your diet, just make sure to boil them to increase their nutritional value.

2. Probiotics

Probiotics are gut-promoting bacteria that are found in fermented foods like yoghurt, kefir, kombucha, etc. Probiotics are known to improve digestion and provide relief from constipation, thus supporting a happy and healthy gut.

3. Olive And Flax Seed Oil

Olive and flax seeds are packed with soluble and insoluble fibre – which are very important to support healthy digestion. The seeds also provide various nutrients and healthy fats that help in improving the functioning of the gut.

4. Fruits And Vegetables

Fresh and seasonal fruits and vegetables are rich in fibre along with antioxidants and other nutrients that help in digestion and gut health. Always make sure to eat a lot of fruits and vegetables daily to have a healthy gut.

5. Figs And Raisins

Sweet-dried figs and raisins are excellent for smooth digestion. The best way to have them is by soaking them overnight in water and consuming them empty stomach the next morning.





Can you recommend any other foods that might help with constipation? Let us know in the comments below!