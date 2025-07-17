Richa Chadha is known for her impeccable acting skills and versatile performances in films like Fukrey, Masaan and Gangs of Wasseypur. The actress is also committed to a healthier lifestyle, which has led her to make some significant changes, including adopting a vegan diet. In an interview with Vegan First, Richa revealed why she turned to a plant-based diet. The actress said, "I've always been vegetarian and I was slowly getting sick of dairy because I realised the dairy industry functions very differently from when our parents were consuming dairy and poultry products – in terms of mass production and numbers – so I decided to give that up altogether. So the transition from being vegetarian to vegan was not very difficult for me."





Inspiring others to go vegan, Richa Chadha said, "The only suggestion I have is for people to use logic! We are human beings – we are not meant to consume milk from another mammal. So my only suggestion is, try it (vegan diet). I think it works…once you choose that option and see how light it is on your system, I don't think there'll be any going back!"

The star also revealed her favourite vegan foods in a conversation with Pinkvilla. Richa expressed her love for home-cooked dal and chawal. Amritsari kulche with chole is also one of her favourite meals to have. The actress also shared that she appreciates the variety available in Thai and Asian cuisine, particularly dishes with tofu, broccoli and noodles. In addition to enjoying superfood salads, she often has herbs and fruits from a small organic garden she maintains at her home.

What Are The Benefits Of A Vegan Diet

A vegan diet, rich in fruits, vegetables and fibre, can help lower cholesterol levels and blood pressure, thus reducing the risk of heart disease. It can improve insulin sensitivity and blood sugar control, potentially lowering the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Rich in antioxidants and fibre, a plant-based diet may help protect against certain cancers. It tends to be lower in calories and saturated fat, which can contribute to weight loss and a lower BMI. A vegan diet can positively impact the gut microbiome, which helps in improving digestion and overall health. Plant-based foods are rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds that help reduce inflammation throughout the body. A well-planned vegan diet can be rich in vitamins, minerals and fibre, potentially leading to increased energy levels and overall well-being.

It is important to consult your doctor or nutritionist before making any major or drastic dietary changes, especially if you have any health concerns.