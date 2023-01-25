Let's admit, we've all struggled to lose weight at some point in our lives. From following fad diets to fitness regimes, we've done it all! While some have worked well for us, others could not give us the desired results. But one thing that we all struggle to lose is the fat around our belly. Getting rid of belly fat is not just a desire, it's necessary for overall health and well-being. And the best way to do this is by including herbal teas in your diet. Experts recommend having herbal teas as they have fat-burning properties and can also help increase your metabolism.





Also read: Weight Loss: The Best And Worst Foods For Stubborn Belly Fat





As the name suggests, this tea is made with turmeric (haldi) and mint. Haldi has natural antibacterial properties and has been used as antiseptic since time immemorial. Several studies have shown that its compound curcumin, may help in weight loss. Mint on the other hand, promotes digestion and boosts metabolism to help in losing weight.

Can Mint Make You Lose Weight?





Mint helps in stimulating digestive enzymes, which help facilitate better absorption of essential nutrients from food. Once our body is able to assimilate nutrients, it improves our metabolism which in turn aids weight loss.





Can Turmeric Burn Belly Fat?





Several studies have shown that consumption of turmeric can help increase our metabolic rate. This helps in burning calories faster and can help you get rid of stubborn belly fat.

Turmeric Mint Tea Recipe: How To Make Turmeric Mint Tea

To make this tea, boil one cup of water in a saucepan.

Once it boils, add 1 tsp haldi and a few mint leaves to it.

Switch off the flame and close the lid.

Let it steep for 4-5 minutes.

Strain in a cup and serve warm.

You can also add a dash of honey for sweetness. Turmeric mint tea is ready!

Now that you know how to make this tea, we suggest including it in your weight-loss diet. Do let us know how you liked it in the comments below.











Meanwhile, here are a few more detox drink options for you.



