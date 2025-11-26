Night-time rituals look different for everyone. Some people consume herbal tea, some go for warm turmeric, and others prefer ending the day with something light and soothing. Over time, homemade concoctions have gained popularity, not because they are simple to make but also happen to be effective for many. One of these homemade waters is made with jaggery, which many people swear by. From improved digestion to better immunity, there are many small yet meaningful changes in how your body will feel the next day. So, what exactly happens to your body when you drink jaggery water every night for a month? Let's break it down for you.





Also Read: What Happens When You Drink Cinnamon Water Every Night For A Month

Here Are 6 Things That Happen When You Drink Jaggery Water At Night

1. Your Digestion Becomes More Regular

Warm jaggery water is extremely beneficial for your digestive system. As per Dr. Manoj K. Ahuja, Sukhda Hospital, it is because jaggery activates the digestive enzymes in the body, which helps the body process your dinner better and prevent heaviness before bed. Moreover, jaggery water also acts as a diuretic that can help stimulate bowel movement and give you relief from constipation and other digestive issues.

2. You Feel More Relaxed Before Bedtime

The warmth of the drink itself plays a big role in winter, but the nutritional composition can also help you relax better. As per a 2021 research paper, jaggery contains approximately 70–90 mg per 100 g of magnesium, which is a mineral associated with muscle relaxation and better nerve function. So, after a long day, if you drink warm jaggery water, it can help relax your system. Over a month, you will find yourself falling asleep quickly and wake up feeling more rested.

3. Your Liver Gets Natural Detox Support

Jaggery is a natural body cleanser, which further reduces the workload of the liver, as per Dr Ahuja. Traditionally, jaggery has been used in the kitchens to help the body remove impurities. When you consume jaggery water at night, it can help detox your body naturally while you sleep. This may help you feel less sluggish and wake up with more freshness.

4. Your Mineral Intake May Improve

Since jaggery contains iron, potassium, and magnesium, etc, according to a chapter published in 2024 in the Journal of Medical Science and Clinical Research, drinking it regularly can help bridge small nutritional gaps. These minerals support electrolyte balance, energy production, and normal muscle function. Over a month, this can give you better overall vitality and reduced tiredness during the day.

5. Your Haemoglobin Levels May Benefit

Jaggery is often recommended as a gentle, food-based way to support iron intake. When consumed regularly, particularly at night when digestion tends to be calmer, it may help maintain healthy haemoglobin levels. This can be useful for people who experience borderline low iron or anaemia, as per Dr Ahuja.

6. Your Immunity Gets A Small But Steady Boost

Photo: Unsplash

Thanks to its antioxidants and micronutrients, jaggery supports the body's natural defence system. The combined effect of better digestion, improved nutrient absorption, and reduced oxidative stress can help make the body more resilient to minor infections. Over a month, you might fall sick less or recover faster.

Is Jaggery Water Hot Or Cold?

Jaggery water is warm and soothing in nature which makes it perfect for winter consumption. It helps the body keep cosy during chilly days and provides instant relief from cough and cold.

How To Make Jaggery Water The Right Way | How To Mix Jaggery In Water

Here is a simple recipe to make jaggery water at home:

Heat 1 cup of water until it is warm but not boiling.

Add 1-2 teaspoons of jaggery and not more

Stir until fully dissolved

Add a pinch of dry ginger or black pepper for flavour and enhanced digestive support.

Sip the water warm, just 20-30 minutes before bedtime.





Also Read: What Happens When You Drink Moringa Water Every Night For A Month

Who Should Avoid Jaggery Water At Night?

Although healthy, jaggery water is not suitable for everyone. Here's who should avoid it:

People with diabetes or unstable blood sugar levels, since jaggery is still a sweetener and can cause spikes.

Those with acid reflux, because warm sweet drinks may worsen night-time acidity.

Anyone with digestive sensitivity to sugary foods.

People trying to reduce sugar intake for specific dietary goals.

However, before making any changes to your diet, it is best to consult a professional for overall health benefits.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.