In many Indian households, there is always one nuskha that becomes the "fix-all" solution for sluggish digestion, dull skin or unpredictable energy levels. And, over the last few years, okra water has quietly slipped into that space, emerging as one of those simple, no-effort remedies people swear by. Made by soaking sliced okra pods overnight, it promises everything from better gut health to improved hydration. But before you assume it is a miracle drink, it helps to look beyond the hype. What actually happens when you drink okra water every single day for a full month? If you are thinking of including this drink to your diet, here are five changes that you notice in your body.





Okra Nutrition

As per the official website of USDA , 100 grams of Okra contains:

Nutrition Amount Calories 33 Protein 1.9 grams Fat 0.2 grams Carbohydrates 7.5 grams Fiber 3.2 grams

Source: USDA





This is what makes Okra and okra water extremely nutritious choice for you. Speaking about Okra water, consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta explains, "Today, okra water is assuming the status of a super drink. It has been in use for centuries. But with recent scientific studies supporting its health benefits, it is fast becoming popular."

How To Make Okra Water The Right Way

Here is a simple way to make okra water the right way at home:





1. Slice 2–3 fresh okra pods lengthwise.





2. Place them in a glass of room-temperature water.





3. Soak overnight or for 8–12 hours.





4. Drink on an empty stomach.

Here Is What Happens When You Drink Okra Water Every Day For A Month

1. Your Digestion May Improves

As per a chapter published in 2021 in the Journal of Functional Foods, okra is naturally rich in soluble fibre and mucilage, which is a gel-like substance which gets released when it is soaked. This combination can help lubricate the digestive tract, soften stools and support easier bowel movements. Over a month, you will notice reduced bloating and a more regular digestive rhythm.

2. You May Feel Full For Longer

When okra sits in water, its soluble fibre expands into a thick gel. Drinking it in the morning can slow stomach emptying and keep you feeling full for longer. This can curb mid-morning hunger and help you avoid unnecessary snacking, indirectly supporting weight-management goals. As per Datta, the fibre in okra helps curb appetite, while vitamin C works to flush out toxins. Together, these factors boost metabolism, accelerating the fat-burning process.

3. Your Blood Sugar Levels May Stabalise

According to a 2010 research paper, the high amount of dietary fibre in okra can help control diabetes. In fact, a 2021 research paper mentions that okra has a low glycemic index of approximately 20. Thus, okra is a good option for individuals with diabetes because it has a very low glycemic index of approximately 20. So, when you consume okra water for a few weeks, it may help reduce sudden spikes after meals and support better insulin sensitivity. This can lead to more stable energy throughout the day.

4. Your Skin May Look A Little Clearer

While okra water is not a skin treatment, its indirect effects can show up on your face. Okra is packed with minerals like magnesium and potassium along with antioxidants and vitamin C, which support skin health. The improved hydration, better digestion and more stable blood sugar levels often reflect as fewer breakouts, reduced dullness and a mild natural glow.

5. Your Energy Levels Stabalise

Because okra water may support steadier digestion and blood sugar, your energy levels may feel more consistent throughout the day. You are less likely to experience sharp highs and lows or mid-afternoon sluggishness. Okra also contributes some amounts of folate and magnesium, which help with basic metabolic functions. The effect is subtle and over a month, the improvements in gut health and hydration can lead to a smoother, more sustained sense of energy.





Can You Drink Okra Water Daily?

Rupali Datta states that okra water can easily be a part of your daily morning ritual. To get the best result, the expert suggests having it empty stomach. "It is found to be the most effective and safe when had like this," she adds.

Side Effects Of Okra Water | Who Should Not Drink Okra Water?

People allergic to okra are recommended not to try this drink. Besides, people with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) should also avoid okra water, "as it is a rich source of fructan, which might aggravate your symptoms," explains Rupali Datta.





So, adding okra water it to your daily diet can give your mornings a healthy boost. However, before making any dietary changes, it is wise to consult an expert if you are allergic to okra or have irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), as the fructan in okra might worsen your symptoms.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.