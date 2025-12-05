Sometimes, the smallest habits can make a big difference to your health, right? And garlic happens to be one of those age-old remedies that people have trusted for generations. It is known for helping with digestion, boosting immunity, and improving overall wellness. Modern science also supports this, thanks to compounds like allicin and antioxidants. But here's the interesting part: did you know that eating just one clove of garlic at night, before bed, can act like a slow health booster while you sleep? Wondering what happens if you do this for a month? Let's break it down for you:





Also Read: What Happens When You Drink Soaked Methi Water Every Night For A Month

Here's What Happens When You Eat One Garlic Clove Every Night

1. Your Digestion May Improve

Garlic encourages smoother digestion by stimulating digestive enzymes and reducing bloating, as per 2019 research. Over a few weeks, many people feel lighter at night and less gassy in the morning. Its natural prebiotic effect also supports healthy gut bacteria, which plays a role in nutrient absorption and overall digestive comfort.

2. Immunity Gets a Gentle Boost

Garlic is packed with allicin which is known to support immune function, as per a 2023 research paper. This is because allicin has antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties that can help keep seasonal infections at bay. So, eating one garlic clove every night can keep your immunity strong, especially in the chilly season. It doesn't mean you won't fall sick, but it can reduce the intensity of cold and flu over time.

3. It May Help With Inflammation

Garlic is rich in anti-inflammatory and antioxidant compounds, according to 2015 research. A month of nightly consumption might help reduce internal inflammation, which can reflect in subtle ways like better energy, fewer random aches, or just feeling less sluggish.

4. Your Heart Health May Improve

Regular garlic intake is linked with improved cholesterol balance and better circulation. A 2013 research study shows garlic helps lower high blood pressure and regulate cholesterol levels, both major risk factors for heart disease. It improves blood circulation, relaxes blood vessels, and protects heart health. Having it at night gives your body long hours to process these compounds. Over a month, garlic may help lower LDL levels slightly and support healthier blood pressure.

5. Your Blood Sugar Levels May Stabilise

Garlic has a mild blood sugar–regulating effect, as per 2023 research. Eating one clove every night may help your body manage glucose more effectively, especially in people dealing with mild fluctuations. While it's not a replacement for medical advice or medication, it can support better metabolic balance when paired with a healthy lifestyle.

How To Eat Garlic At Night | What Is the Correct Way To Eat Garlic At Night

Choose Fresh Cloves: Use fresh, firm garlic cloves for maximum potency. Crush Before Eating: Crushing or chopping activates allicin, the key compound responsible for most benefits. Consume Raw for Best Results: Raw garlic retains more active compounds than cooked. Pair with Honey or Warm Water: This helps reduce the strong taste and odour while making it easier to swallow. Start Small: Begin with half a clove if you're new to garlic to avoid stomach discomfort. Avoid Immediately Before Sleep: Eat it 15–30 minutes before bedtime to allow digestion to start.

Is Cooked Garlic As Effective As Raw?

According to Dr Simran Saini, Delhi-based nutritionist and weight loss consultant, cooking garlic reduces its allicin content, which is the compound linked to most of its health benefits. Heat breaks down allicin quickly, so raw garlic generally offers stronger antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and immunity-boosting effects.





However, cooked garlic still retains some beneficial compounds and is easier on the stomach, making it a good option for those who find raw garlic too harsh. If you want maximum potency, raw is best, but cooked garlic still contributes to overall wellness.





Also Read: What Happens When You Drink Jaggery Milk Every Night For A Month

Who Should Avoid Eating Raw Garlic

Raw garlic isn't suitable for everyone. People with acid reflux, GERD, or sensitive stomachs should be careful, as should those taking blood-thinning medications or allergic to garlic. People with hepatitis or non-bacterial diarrhoea are also advised to avoid it. Although moderate consumption is generally safe, excessive intake can lead to digestive discomfort and strong breath odour.





So, now you know how raw garlic affects your body. Go on, and include it in your night-time routine today!





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.