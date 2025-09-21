Paneer is often celebrated as a protein-packed superfood in Indian households. It is versatile, tasty, and a go-to for vegetarians seeking their protein fix. Paneer is a good source of protein, casein, calcium salts, and whey protein. Typically, vegans and vegetarians prefer paneer to supplement their daily protein intake. So, what happens if we eat paneer every single day for a week? The answer may surprise you. Here is the insight on daily paneer consumption, as shared by three nutrition experts.

Should We Eat Paneer Daily?

Let paneer not be your go-to for meeting the daily protein requirement, says Nutritionist Mandholia. Enjoy it occasionally as an appetiser and make sure it is paired with vegetables to add a dose of antioxidants. Your body thrives on diversity and balance. So the next time you reach for paneer daily - think twice, your gut and overall health will thank you.





Benefits Of Moderate Paneer Consumption

Dr Nicheta Bhatia, PhD Nutritionist and Guest Lecturer, University of Delhi, shared with NDTV Food the health benefits of moderate consumption of good-quality paneer:





A moderate daily intake of paneer can provide benefits such as building lean muscle mass, supplying calcium for strong bones, and supporting other essential nutrients. But most importantly, variation in diet and taking a balanced diet is crucial to ensure overall health and avoid nutrient deficiencies.

However, daily consumption, especially in today's times, can actually do more harm than good. Prachi Mandholia, Mumbai-based Clinical Nutritionist, revealed the following possible impacts and consequences of eating paneer daily, especially in large quantities:

1. Bloating And Indigestion

One of the first issues people experience is bloating and indigestion. Paneer is a dairy product, and many individuals, without realising, have some degree of lactose intolerance or difficulty digesting casein, which is a protein found in dairy products. This can lead to heaviness or stomach discomfort.

2. Store-Bought And Restaurant Paneer Quality Can Be Questionable

Another concern lies in the quality of milk used to make paneer. The milk we consume today is not the same as it was decades ago. It often undergoes adulteration, processing, and hormonal treatments in dairy farms. Eating paneer made from such milk daily can overload the body with unwanted chemicals, pesticides, and saturated fats.





To make matters worse, the paneer served at restaurants is often made with low-quality ingredients like palm oil, which can be even harsher on digestion.

3. Risk Of Inflammation

Milk being inflammatory may put strain on digestion, liver, and even insulin function. For people already struggling with lifestyle diseases like diabetes, fatty liver, high cholesterol, or PCOS, which are often linked to inflammation, eating paneer every day can make things worse.





What Is The Best Way To Consume Paneer

Suhani Jain, Bloomwithin, Certified Nutritionist and Diet Consultant, advises making paneer at home using low-fat milk. She further advises pairing with lots of vegetables for a balanced meal. You can eat raw paneer or use it to make healthy recipes like tandoori paneer, grilled paneer, or toss paneer cubes into delicious salads. Avoid or limit eating paneer in fried form, such as pakoras and restaurant-bought chilly paneer.