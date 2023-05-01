We all have many staple breakfast dishes that we can gorge on any day. For some, it would be a bowl of idli dipped in piping hot sambar. For others, it would be a simple fried egg and toast. No matter what your choice of breakfast may be, it is a good idea to start the day on a power-packed note. Eating a wholesome and nutritious breakfast acts as fuel for the rest of the day and also enriches the body with good health. Paneer paratha is one such amazing high-protein recipe that can be an ideal way to start the morning.





While you may have tried quite a number of different paratha recipes, this paneer paratha is a class apart and is also rich in protein. Paneer paratha is basically an Indian flatbread stuffed with cottage cheese or paneer. Rather than aloo or onion, paneer is the main stuffing and it is quite delicious. The paratha is prepared and then roasted on the iron griddle or tawa with a bit of clarified butter (ghee). Here's all you need to know about its health quotient, ingredients used and how it's made.





Is Paneer Paratha Good For Health? | Benefits of Paneer Paratha:

Experts suggest that paneer paratha can be a great protein-rich breakfast to begin the day with. Cottage cheese or paneer is one of the best sources of protein for vegetarians. Made by curdling milk, a 100-gram serving may contain up to 20 grams protein. Pair it with whole wheat atta and it becomes even more nutritious, since atta is enriched with fibre and antioxidants.





What Are The Ingredients Of Paneer Paratha?

Paneer mixed with spices are filled in the paratha. Photo Credit: iStock

Just like any other paratha, paneer paratha too requires similar ingredients that are available in our kitchen. You would require whole wheat flour or atta, water, cottage cheese, onion, coriander, green chilli and selective spices to make paneer paratha. You would also need ghee or oil for cooking the paratha.

How To Make Paneer Paratha At Home | High-Protein Paneer Paratha Recipe:

The recipe for paneer paratha is quite a hassle-free one. Even beginners can ace it. Just make sure that you don't add too much water in the dough else it would become difficult to work with. Also ensure that the paneer is properly drained and as dry as possible.





1. First, take whole wheat flour or atta in a bowl. Pour a small quantity of water and knead to a smooth, soft dough. Let it rest.





2. Prepare the stuffing by grating paneer and adding finely chopped green chillies, coriander, onion, and spices. Mix it well and keep aside.





3. Take a small portion of the dough and roll it out roughly. Place a spoonful of the paneer filling in the centre and seal it from all sides. Flatten and roll out again.





4. Heat the tawa and transfer the paratha onto the tawa and let it cook on one side. Meanwhile, apply ghee or oil on the other side, then flip and cook.





5. Once the paratha is cooked properly on both sides and turns brown, take it off the flame. Serve with dahi, chutney or pickle of choice!





Click here for the full step-by-step recipe of paneer paratha.