Eating a balanced lunch is crucial for maintaining energy levels and supporting overall health. A well-structured meal can help you stay focused avoid mid-afternoon slumps and boost productivity. However, when it comes to weight loss, many of us believe that we need to follow complex diets or drastically change our eating habit which is not entirely true. Traditional Indian lunches can be a powerful tool in achieving our weight goals. By incorporating nutrient-dense foods like lentils, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins into our meals, we can create balanced and satisfying lunches that support weight loss.





Nutritionist Mohita Mascarenhas shares a simple formula to plan a balanced meal. In a post shared on Instagram, she wrote, "You don't need to replace your ghar ka khana with fad meals. Instead, tweak it to meet your protein and calorie needs—for results that last." The nutritionist mentions that the meal she is going to share is balanced with over 20-25 grams of protein and 10 grams of fiber. It will keep you full satisfied and on track with your goals.



Take half a cucumber, a small serving of any leafy greens or gourd vegetable, a cup of any dal, chana, rajma, greek yoghurt and two small chapatis. This is the kind of lunch that makes weight loss simple, enjoyable and sustainable.



Mohita suggests including half a cucumber, a small serving of leafy greens or gourd vegetable, a cup of dal or legumes, Greek yoghurt and two small chapatis in your meal. This balanced lunch combines protein, fiber and complex carbohydrates, making it both nourishing and satisfying.

Indian cuisine offers a wide variety of healthy options that can be easily incorporated into our daily meals. Foods like moong dal, masoor dal, chickpeas, kidney beans and black beans are rich in protein and fiber, making them ideal for weight loss.





Additionally, whole grains like brown rice, quinoa and millets provide sustained energy and fiber, while vegetables like leafy greens, bell peppers and carrots are packed with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.

