Dry fruits and nuts are super versatile, and you will find at least one dedicated dabba in almost every kitchen. From almonds and walnuts to raisins and dates, they are celebrated not just as cooking essentials but also as everyday wellness boosters. Each one is nutrient-dense and packed with fibre, healthy fats, and essential minerals. But among them, one often-underrated gem is anjeer, or dried fig. It quietly delivers a wide range of benefits to our overall health. And when soaked overnight, it transforms from a chewy snack into a soft, digestible superfood that supports everything from gut health to blood sugar balance.





Anjeer is rich in fibre, calcium, iron, and antioxidants, making it a natural remedy for constipation, fatigue, and even hormonal imbalance. And the best part is that the dry fruit is incredibly easy to include in your routine. Let us explore why soaked anjeer deserves a permanent place in your daily diet.





What Happens When You Soak Anjeer Overnight? 7 Benefits You Should Know:

1. Boosts Digestive Health And Relieves Constipation:

Anjeer is rich in both soluble and insoluble fibre, which helps regulate bowel movements and ease constipation. Soaking enhances its fibre content and makes it easier to digest, especially for those with sluggish digestion.





Nutritionist and macrobiotic health coach Shilpa Arora recommends blending soaked figs with water or milk to treat chronic constipation. The fibre adds bulk to stool and promotes smoother elimination, making it a gentle, natural fix for bloating and irregularity.

2. Supports Heart Health:

Figs are known to reduce triglyceride levels, which are the fat particles that circulate in the bloodstream and contribute to heart disease. The antioxidants in anjeer also help eliminate free radicals, which can damage blood vessels over time. A study published in the Journal of Ethnopharmacology found that fig leaf extract helped reduce blood pressure and improve lipid profiles in the subjects. Soaked anjeer, with its high potassium and low sodium content, is hence considered a snack that can support cardiovascular health.

3. Supports Weight Management:

Trying to lose weight or maintain a healthy one? Soaked anjeer can help. The fibre in figs keeps you full for longer, curbing unnecessary snacking and regulating blood sugar levels. According to the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, high-fibre diets are linked to better weight control and reduced risk of obesity. Just remember, figs are calorie-dense, so stick to 2-3 soaked pieces a day.

4. Helps Regulate Blood Sugar Levels:

Despite their natural sweetness, figs are surprisingly safe for diabetics when consumed in moderation. Their high fibre content slows down sugar absorption, preventing spikes in blood glucose. Bangalore-based Nutritionist Dr Anju Sood explains, "Figs are tremendously high on fibre and though they are sweet, it is the fibre that ensures sugar is not immediately released into the system".

5. Strengthens Bones And Prevents Deficiencies:

Soaked anjeer is a rich source of calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus, which are essential for bone health. If you are lactose intolerant or simply looking to diversify your calcium sources, figs are considered a great option. Health experts suggest that women, especially post-menopausal, are often deficient in calcium. And including soaked anjeer in your diet can help bridge that gap and support bone density.

6. Improves Reproductive Health And Hormonal Balance:

Figs have long been considered a symbol of fertility in ancient cultures. Today, they are recommended for improving reproductive health, especially in women suffering from PMS, PCOD, or post-menopausal symptoms.

7. Packed With Antioxidants And Anti-Ageing Properties:

Anjeer is loaded with polyphenols and flavonoids, which further help protect your cells from damage. These compounds help fight oxidative stress, reduce inflammation, and may even slow down signs of ageing. In fact, several health experts suggest that regular consumption of soaked anjeer can improve skin texture, boost immunity, and support overall cellular health.





How To Eat Soaked Anjeer | Easy Ways To Make It Part Of Your Daily Routine

1. Add To Your Morning Ritual:

This is the most popular and effective way to consume anjeer. Soak 2-3 dried figs in water overnight and eat them first thing in the morning. You can also pair it with a glass of warm water or herbal tea for added detox benefits.

2. Blend In Your Smoothie:

If you are a smoothie person, soaked anjeer fits right in. Blend it with banana, oats, and milk (or plant-based alternatives) for a creamy, nutrient-packed breakfast. The natural sweetness of figs means you can skip added sugar.

3. Add To Desi Desserts:

Chopped soaked anjeer adds a chewy, caramel-like texture to Indian desserts. Stir it into kheer, halwa, or even homemade laddoos for a fibre-rich upgrade. Plus, it pairs beautifully with cardamom, saffron, and ghee.

4. Add To Your Bedtime Drink:

This is a winter favourite. Blend two soaked figs with a cup of warm milk and a pinch of cinnamon or nutmeg. It is comforting, mildly sweet, and helps you sleep better thanks to its magnesium and tryptophan content.

Bonus: What Is Anjeer Water?

Do not throw away the water you soak your figs in. Anjeer water is a health tonic in itself. It contains soluble fibre, antioxidants, and minerals that support digestion, blood sugar control, and bone health.





Soaked Anjeer Vs Dried Anjeer: Which One Is Healthier?

Both soaked and dried anjeer offer impressive health benefits, but soaking figs overnight enhances their digestibility and nutrient absorption.

Soaked anjeer Is:

Easier on the digestive system

Hydrates the fruit, making it softer and gentler on the gut

May improve absorption of minerals like calcium and iron

Reduces natural sugar concentration slightly, making it safer for diabetics

Dried anjeer is:

Convenient and shelf-stable

Higher in concentrated sugars and calories

Retains fibre, antioxidants, and minerals

Can be harder to digest for some people

The Verdict: Soaked anjeer is generally better for daily consumption, especially for those with digestive issues, diabetes, or nutrient deficiencies. However, dried anjeer is still a great option when eaten in moderation and paired with fibre-rich meals.

Side Effects of Eating Too Many Figs: What You Should Know

1. Digestive Discomfort:

Too much fibre can cause bloating, gas, or diarrhoea, especially if you are not used to high-fibre foods.

2. Blood Sugar Spikes:

Though figs have a low glycaemic index, their natural sugar content is high. Diabetics should limit intake to 2-3 soaked figs and monitor blood sugar levels.

3. Weight Gain:

Figs are calorie-dense. Eating large quantities daily can contribute to excess calorie intake and weight gain.

4. Oxalate Content:

Figs contain oxalates, which in excess may contribute to kidney stone formation in sensitive individuals.





Expert Tip: Always consult a nutritionist or healthcare provider if you have underlying health conditions or are on medication.





In the world of complex diet regime, soaked anjeer is refreshingly simple. So, include it in your diet mindfully and fix your digestion, immunity and overall health. Eat health, stay fit.

