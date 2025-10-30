More often than not, morning routines include small, familiar habits like a glass of water, a few stretches, or maybe a handful of nuts. And for many, soaked walnuts have quietly become part of that routine. They are easy to prepare, don't require much effort, and fit well into a busy day. Whether it is something you picked up from a family member or read about online, this simple practice has found its way into kitchens across the country. But what actually happens when you eat soaked walnuts every day for a month? From digestion to energy levels, here's what you might notice in your body, if you consume these nutritious nuts daily.





Here Are 5 Things That Happen When You Eat Soaked Walnuts Every Day

1. Your Digestion Improves Over Time

Soaked walnuts are gentler on the stomach than the raw ones. The soaking process helps break down phytic acid and tannins, compounds that can otherwise make digestion slightly harder. Nutritionist Rupali Datta tells NDTV Food that eating walnuts daily helps keep the stomach light, stimulates appetite and eliminates toxins from the body. It also promotes the growth of good bacteria in the intestines, which strengthens the immune system and reduces the risk of infectious diseases.

2. You Feel More Energised And Focused

As per a 2022 research paper, walnuts are packed with healthy fats, plant protein, and magnesium, nutrients that help maintain energy and focus through the day. Soaked walnuts, in particular, are easier to metabolise and give your body a slow, sustained energy release. They are also a great pre-workout snack if you're looking for a natural boost without relying on caffeine or processed foods.

3. Your Skin Starts To Look More Nourished

Walnuts are packed with omega-3 fatty acids, as per a 2020 research paper, that plays a major role in keeping your skin nourished. They help reduce dryness and promote a natural glow from within. Regular consumption can also help your skin retain moisture and appear smoother over time. Soaking walnuts makes these fats easier for the body to absorb, ensuring you get the maximum benefit.

4. Your Hair And Nails Get Stronger

Soaked walnuts are rich in biotin, vitamin E, and omega fatty acids, all essential for healthy hair and nails. Eating them every day can support stronger hair, reduce dryness, and promote shine. The nutrients in soaked walnuts are more bioavailable, helping your body utilise them better.

5. You Feel Lighter And More Satiated

According to a chapter published in the Journal of Functional Foods, even though walnuts are calorie-dense, they can help you feel fuller for longer, thanks to their fibre and protein content. In fact, the same study finds that the water-soluble dietary fibre from walnuts act as a prebiotic for us. Soaked walnuts are also easier on digestion compared to raw ones, reducing the heaviness some people experience with dry nuts.

How Many Walnuts Should You Eat In A Day

While speaking to NDTV, Prachi Jain, Chief clinical nutritionist and HOD (Nutrition & Dietetics) at CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram explains, "Though you can eat walnuts any time of the day but starting your day with walnuts will help you to prevent starvation as they are calorie dense. One can start with 2-4 full walnuts per day," the nutritionist added. It can be a good, nutritious addition to your mornings.

She also mentioned, "Those who don't prefer soaked walnuts can eat raw or roasted walnuts and drink additional water for better digestion."

When Is the Best Time To Eat Soaked Walnuts?

As per the expert, you can have soaked walnuts at any time of the day, however, she notes, "Starting your day with walnuts will help you to prevent starvation as they are calorie dense."

This allows your body to absorb healthy fats efficiently and kickstart metabolism early in the day. You can also eat them mid-morning as a quick, wholesome snack. Avoid eating too many at night, as their high fat content can slow digestion when your body is slowing down.

Soaked vs Raw Walnuts: Which Is Better for You?

Both soaked and raw walnuts are nutrient-rich, but soaking gives you an edge in digestibility. Soaked walnuts are softer, easier to chew, and less likely to cause bloating. Raw walnuts, however, work better for baking or toppings. For daily consumption, soaked walnuts are gentler and more beneficial, especially for people with sensitive digestion. However, as per nutritionist Amita Gadre, both soaked and unsoaked versions are beneficial for your body.





Easy Ways To Add Soaked Walnuts To Your Diet

Here are some easy ways to add soaked walnuts to your diet:

Blend them into smoothies for a nutty flavour, chop and sprinkle them over salads, or mix them into curd or oats.

You can even blend soaked walnuts into homemade dips or desserts for a creamy, healthy twist.

They also make for a great mid-evening snack when paired with fruits or dates. The goal is to make them a small, regular part of your diet.

So, go on and add soaked walnuts in your diet!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.