Few foods are as universally loved in Indian kitchens as the humble potato. It slips easily into everything from everyday sabzis to indulgent street snacks, often without us giving much thought to how it's cooked. But according to Ayurveda, the way you prepare a potato can completely change how your body responds to it. Ayurvedic health coach Dimple Jangda recently highlighted that potatoes are not inherently “good” or “bad” but their impact depends largely on the cooking method and food pairing. Here's what you should know before your next aloo fix.





What Is The Best Way To Eat Potatoes?

As per Ayurvedic health coach Dimple Jangda, boiled or well-mashed potatoes with a little ghee can actually be therapeutic when prepared correctly. In Ayurveda, this version is considered grounding, sattvic and vata-pacifying.





She explains that when eaten fresh and warm - especially with digestive spices like jeera and ajwain - potatoes can gently nourish depleted dhatus (body tissues), soothe an overworked nervous system and even help cool mild gut inflammation. In simple terms, this is comfort food that can support your agni (digestive fire) when eaten mindfully. However, she stresses moderation and smart pairing. Light, warm sabzis alongside potatoes work better than combining them with heavy dairy or cold beverages.

Are Deep-Fried Potatoes Okay To Eat?

The story changes significantly when potatoes are deep-fried. According to Dimple Jangda, turning potatoes into fries, chips or tikkis exposes them to very high heat and often reused oil. In Ayurveda, she describes this as sanskara viruddha (processing incompatibility). This method can lead to the formation of acrylamide and oxidised fats while creating what Ayurveda calls “ama-producing” heaviness in the body.





Over time, she notes, frequent consumption of deep-fried potatoes may:

Clog bodily channels

Aggravate Vata and Pitta

Push Kapha toward weight gain

Contribute to insulin resistance

Affect heart health

Reheating Fried Potatoes Makes Them Worse

If reheated fries are your guilty pleasure, this might make you pause. As per Jangda, repeatedly reheating fried potatoes increases their tamasic (stale and dull) qualities.





This can weaken agni and may trigger:

Bloating

Acidity

Skin flare-ups

That wired-but-tired fatigue Ayurveda often links to viruddha ahara (incompatible foods)

Si, if you love potatoes, choose home-cooked, freshly boiled or mashed versions prepared with a little ghee, hing and digestive spices, instead of digging into its fried versions for better gut health.





