Anyone who cooks Indian food knows the complicated relationship we all have with cardamom. Its warm, fragrant flavour can elevate an entire dish, yet one accidental bite into a whole pod can instantly ruin even the most comforting meal. Whether it's hidden in a spoonful of biryani, lurking in a mouthful of kheer or sitting quietly in a pot of pulao, elaichi has a habit of showing up exactly where you don't want it. We've all tried picking it out, pushing it aside or warning everyone at the table, but the struggle never really goes away. But that might not be the case anymore. Recently, we came across a genius hack that ensures you enjoy your meal without biting into elaichi.





The video, shared by the Instagram page @samarasfood, showcases a brilliantly simple kitchen hack that has viewers hooked. In the clip, she threads three to four cardamom pods onto a toothpick and drops it into the simmering pot of pulao. The result? A clever little trick that keeps the whole spices intact and spares you from unexpectedly biting into a cardamom seed.





Also Read: Cardamom (Elaichi) Tea For Diabetes: A Natural Home Remedy For Managing Blood Sugar

Check out the full video below:

Since being shared, the video has racked up thousands of likes and views, with internet users flooding the comments with admiration, amusement and relief at discovering such a simple kitchen hack. Many called the idea "genius," others joked about childhood trauma from chewing on cardamom. Here's what the comments section looks like:





"So genius! It always ends up on my dad's plate."





"How did nobody ever think of this before?"





"Okay, but that's literally GENIUS."





"I don't understand you, but I understand you completely. What a tip."





"I love this idea! Now, what do we do about the cloves?!"





"You can also use tea eggs for all spices - easy to take out."





"Healing childhood."





Also Read: Cooking Hack: 9 Helpful Tips To Cut And Clean Fish Properly





This isn't the first time a cooking hack has gone viral. Not too long ago, a simple trick for making stuffed parathas more easily took over social media. The video showed a clever method to fill parathas without the usual mess or effort. It begins with a woman rolling out the dough on a board, then pinching the centre to divide the flattened dough into two equal sections, making it easier to add stuffing and fold neatly. Read more about it here.





A simple hack like this can make your meals more enjoyable without any extra effort.