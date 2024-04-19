World Liver Day is celebrated every year on April 19th to increase awareness about liver diseases and promote liver health. Have you been paying attention to your liver health? The Columbia University Department of Surgery explains on its website that the liver removes toxins from the body's blood supply, maintains healthy blood sugar levels, and regulates blood clotting. The American Liver Foundation adds that the liver is an incredibly hard-working organ with more than 500 different vital functions. Only the brain has more functions than the liver. Many of the liver's functions are related to your metabolism, which brings our attention to the foods we eat.





Do you know that some of your favourite, delicious foods can hamper the functioning of your liver? This especially happens if there is excessive consumption of foods and drinks with added sugars, fried foods, alcohol, processed meats and so on. Excessive consumption of such foods can increase your risk of developing fatty liver disease. How? Here is an incredibly informative and simplified video by Namita Chandra Piparaiya, a Yoga and Ayurveda lifestyle specialist, to explain how we get fatty liver.





In the clip, the expert assumed the roles of different organs of the body such as the gut, blood, cells, liver and brain. She shows that once we eat a meal, our gut transfers glucose molecules to the blood which carries it throughout the body for energy, and the liver converts the excessive sugar into triglycerides (a type of fat) which goes into the fat cells. However, with the increase in consumption of sugary drinks, the load on the liver increases. It starts storing the fat and soon you get non-alcoholic fatty liver (NAFLD).

Watch the well-explained video here:







In the caption, Namita Chandra Piparaiya explains that "excess of anything, even glucose, can cause fatty liver (NAFLD). But fructose (a type of sugar) is particularly troublesome for multiple reasons. The key is that it promotes overeating as it is largely found in highly processed foods, particularly sweetened beverages. Overconsumption is anyway a challenge, but it's an EVEN BIGGER challenge when fructose gets added as it makes foods super tasty."





Further, she explains, "Since fructose is largely processed in the liver it leads to faster accumulation of fat. The gut tries to protect the liver from fructose but eventually fails when too much of it is consumed and ends up with an imbalance in gut bacteria. And since the liver plays such an important role in managing blood sugar levels (efficiently storing and releasing glucose as per the body's needs) - once we get NAFLD (or MAFLD) the liver doesn't regulate sugar as smartly and increases the risk of T2 Diabetes."

Also Read: Moong Dal Cheela: Try This Grandma-Recommended Breakfast For A Protein Boost

Is It Alright To Eat Fruits Since They Have Fructose?

One of the most frequently asked questions is if it is ok to consume fruits since these also contain fructose. In the comments section, the expert explains that the fructose in sugary drinks is a "highly processed form of fructose that is hyper-palatable and inflammatory. Additionally, processed sugary drinks are not satisfying and lead to overconsumption." On the other hand, "fruits are satisfying and high in fibre. One will typically not eat a dozen apples in one sitting and most of us barely finish one let alone two! Therefore fruits in moderation are OK. They do not lead to overconsumption or excess, which is the root cause behind metabolic issues including fatty liver."





It is important to note that it is possible to "over consume fruits also. Especially the super sweet ones like litchis, melons, mangoes etc. One should practice moderation."

Also Read: Beat The Heat With This Nutritionist-Approved Electrolyte Drink - Recipe Inside

Foods To Limit Or Avoid To Prevent Fatty Liver Disease

According to Healthline, it is important to restrict or reduce consumption of the following foods to prevent fatty liver disease:

Drinking a large amount of alcohol can lead to a build-up of fats in the liver.

Sugary foods like candy, cookies, sodas, and fruit juices.

Fried foods can increase fat and calorie intake, risking the development of fatty liver disease.

Foods with added salt should be consumed in moderation. High sodium intake is associated with NAFLD, studies have shown.

Items made from processed white flour like bread and pasta.

Highly processed meats as they are high in saturated fat.

Keep an eye on what you eat, follow moderation and keep your liver happy and healthy!