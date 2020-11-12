World Pneumonia Day: Fenugreek (<i>Methi</i>) Tea May Help Promote Lung Health

To maximise its benefits, always soak methi in water overnight

Pneumonia has been touted as one of the most dreaded infections worldwide. As per World Health Organisation, "Pneumonia killed 808 694 children under the age of 5 in 2017, accounting for 15% of all deaths of children under five years old." To create awareness against this global pandemic, World Pneumonia Day is marked annually on November 12. Pneumonia is basically an infection of the lungs that can cause mild to severe illness in people across ages, defines Centre for Disease Control and Prevention. This disease can spread in a number of ways; it can be air-borne or can spread through droplets of cough or even through blood.





Hence, it is always recommended to take extra care and precautions to prevent the spread of the disease. Pneumonia has become yet more important in the current scenario as there have been traces of the disease in several Covid-19 patients that may further lead to various complications.





While vaccines and antibiotics are important for pneumonia treatment, proper nutrition also plays an important role in building immunity and better lung health. One such great dietary practice can be drinking methi tea.





For the uninitiated, methi (or fenugreek) seeds are known to be good for lung health. An earlier study, published in the European Respiratory Journal, stated that the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties in methi may have positive effects on our lungs and prevent respiratory troubles. Additionally, Dr. Ashutosh Gautam, Clinical Operations and Coordination Manager at Baidyanath noted, "Methi has anti-oxidizing qualities and its rich nutrient-profile makes methi a holistic remedy for detoxification."

Keeping this in mind, we bring you a simple methitea concoction that can be a part of your daily life to promote healthy lungs. As per Dr. Anju Sood, a Bangalore-based Nutritionist, "Methi falls under 'hot food' category, as per Ayurveda. So, to maximise its benefits, always soak it in water overnight." However, we have brought you two methods to prepare methi tea for healthy living





Here's The 2-Way Method Of Preparing Methi Tea:

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon methi seeds





1 cup water





Honey and herbs, optional





Method 1:

Soak the methi seeds in water overnight.





Next morning, boil the methi water for at least 5 minutes.





You may add herbs as per your choice.





Strain it in a cup and add honey (optional).





Take a sip like tea.





Method 2:

Crush the methi seeds into powdered form.





Mix it well with boiling water.





Add herbs and honey if you want.





Take a sip like tea.





This World Pneumonia Day, let's pledge for a well-balanced lifestyle for a healthy living!







