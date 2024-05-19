Have you been planning to revamp your kitchen? Are you thinking of going eco-friendly? If yes, then we suggest adding some earthen utensils to your collection. They are healthy to use and add an earthy touch to your kitchen setup. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), in their recently released '2024 Dietary Guidelines for Indians', further recommended avoiding non-stick cookware and going for mud pots instead to make their food nutrient-enriched. But did you know, there are certain techniques to handle a mud pot properly? Let's take you through.

Here Are 5 Tips To Remember While Using Mud Pots:

1. Keep them separately:

Do not keep your earthenware with regular utensils. Why, you ask? This is because mud pots are fragile and have increased risks of getting cracked when kept against a harder metal. Make a separate spot for the mud pots and do not stack them one over the other.

2. Use a wooden spatula:

Avoid using metal spoons and spatulas to cook in earthen utensils. Using a metal ladle to stir food may ruin the interior of your utensil. Instead, we always suggest using a wooden spatula. They can not only bear extreme heat but also leave the surface unmarked.

Also Read: Is Non-Stick Cookware Safe For Cooking? Find What Experts Say

Photo Credit: Pexel

3. Do not use detergent to clean mud pots:

Avoid using detergent or any metal scrubber to clean these pots. The particles of detergent often get stuck to the utensil even after washing and further increase the risks of food contamination. Instead, use baking soda and salt and clean with a coconut scrubber.

4. Keep it dry:

Make sure you dry the mud utensils properly before storing them. Any kind of wet patch increases the risks of mold formation, further ruining the utensil completely. For storage as well, choose a spot that's cool and dry.

5. Don't store citric foods:

Avoid storing citric foods and beverages in these utensils. It is because the citric acid of the ingredient often reacts to the clay/mud, further affecting the taste of other foods and drinks.





Now that you have the tips handy, follow them well and enjoy using mud pots for your daily cooking and serving purposes. Enjoy a happy and eco-friendly kitchen setup, dear reader!