We just love the variety of pots and pans available for cooking. From the basic aluminium handi to the fanciest ceramic pan, we have a pool of options to choose from. But one variety that remains constant in every household is a non-stick cookware set. They are affordable, easy-to-use and most importantly, consume less oil than usual. But does that mean non-stick cookware is healthy for everyday use? While as per conventional theorists, the fact that it uses less oil to cook foods makes the option a great choice for many. However, the experts state the opposite. A recent report by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has warned against the side-effects of improper usage of non-stick cookware. Let's elucidate further.





About Non-Stick Cookware: What Is The Material Used To Make Non-Stick Cookware?

Non-stick cookware is engineered to reduce the ability of other materials to stick to it. In these products, you will find a non-stick coating on the surface that allows the food to brown without sticking to the pan. It is usually referred to surfaces coated with polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), also known as Teflon. For the uninitiated, Teflon, first created in the 1930s, is a synthetic chemical made up of carbon and fluorine atoms. It provides a nonreactive, nonstick, and almost frictionless effect on the surface of cookware.

Photo Credit: iStock

Is It Safe To Use Non-Stick Cookware?

Non-stick material on the surface of cookware has been under scrutiny for years now. According to a report in WebMD, it is majorly because of a chemical property in teflon, known as perfluorooctanoic acid (or PFOA). The report further reads that several studies have found the association of PFOA with risk factors including chronic kidney disease, liver disease, infertility, low birth weight and more.





The ICMR, in its 2024 Dietary Guidelines for Indians, further issued a cautionary note against the use of non-stick cookware due to increasing health concerns linked to its improper use in our everyday cooking. The top medical body highlights that overheating (temperature exceeding 170 degrees Celsius) a non-stick pan can emit toxic fumes and chemicals into the food being cooked, posing various health risks, including respiratory irritation and flu-like symptoms.

Healthy Alternatives For Non-Stick Cookware:

Given these concerns, the apex body has also recommended people to shift to eco-friendly cookware options, such as earthen pots and coating-free granite utensils for healthy living.

What are the advantages of cooking in earthen cookware?

The ICMR, in the guideline, has suggested earthen pots and pans as the safest options for cooking. These pots are porous in nature, helping to spread the heat equally throughout your dish. It also consumes less oil and takes a bit longer than usual to cook food, further retaining the maximum moisture and nutrients. Besides, it also adds a natural smoky and earthy flavour to your meals.

What are the advantages of cooking coating-free granite utensils?

Cookware made of granite stone comes with its share of advantages. These utensils are chemical-free, non-toxic and energy-efficient, retaining heat even after the cooking process ends. These utensils are lightweight, durable and easy to use for low and medium-heat cooking. And the fact that it is easy to clean makes the utensils a viable option for all.





So, choose your utensils mindfully and make your meal experience a healthy one.