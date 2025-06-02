Dal Makhani is a beloved North Indian dish, traditionally made with whole black lentils (urad dal) and kidney beans (rajma), slow-cooked with butter and cream to achieve a rich, smoky flavour. The authentic method can take hours, including overnight soaking, pressure cooking, and slow simmering, but it's entirely possible to prepare a delicious version in under an hour. Here's how to make a quick dal makhani that doesn't skimp on taste. While nothing can quite replace the slow-cooked version of dal makhani served at Punjabi dhabas, this quick recipe is a fantastic alternative for busy days.





How To Make Dal Makhani Fast I Quick Dal Makhani Recipe:

Ingredients (Serves 4):

Whole black urad dal - 1 cup (soaked for at least 4 hours or use canned/pre-cooked)

Rajma (kidney beans) - 1/4 cup (optional, soaked/canned)

Butter - 2 tbsp

Oil - 1 tbsp

Onion - 1 medium, finely chopped

Tomato puree - 1 cup (or 2 medium tomatoes, blended)

Garlic - 5 cloves, minced

Ginger - 1-inch piece, minced

Green chilli - 1, finely chopped

Cream - 1/4 cup

Salt - to taste

Red chilli powder - 1 tsp

Turmeric powder - 1/2 tsp

Garam masala - 1 tsp

Kasuri methi (dried fenugreek leaves) - 1 tsp (crushed)

Water - as needed

Dal makhani recipe requires specific ingredients, which you can easily find in your pantry.

Quick Method:





Use a Pressure Cooker or Instant Pot:

Soaking lentils ahead of time (or using canned) drastically reduces cooking time. After soaking for 4-6 hours, pressure cook urad dal and rajma together with 3 cups of water and a pinch of salt for about 5-6 whistles (or 20-25 minutes in an Instant Pot on "Beans/Chili" mode).





Prepare the Base:

While the lentils cook, heat butter and oil in a heavy-bottomed pan. Add chopped onions and saute until golden brown. Add garlic, ginger, and green chilli, cooking until the raw aroma disappears.





Add Tomatoes and Spices:

Add the tomato puree, turmeric, red chilli powder, and salt. Cook on medium heat for 5-7 minutes, until the oil begins to separate from the masala. This ensures a deep, rich flavour.





Combine and Simmer:

Add the cooked dal and rajma to the tomato mixture. Mix well, add about a cup of water (adjust for desired consistency), and let it simmer for 10-15 minutes. Mash slightly for a creamy texture.





Add Cream and Final Touches:

Add cream, crushed kasuri methi, and garam masala. Stir and simmer for another 3-5 minutes. Finish with a dollop of butter or a drizzle of cream on top.

Tips For Extra Flavour In Dal Makhani In Less Time

Use smoked paprika for the signature smoky flavour.

Pre-made ginger-garlic paste can cut down prep time.

Cook in bulk and refrigerate - dal makhani tastes better the next day.

For a vegan version, use oil or vegan butter, and substitute cream with coconut or cashew cream.



With pre-soaked dal and a few time-saving tricks, you can enjoy the indulgent taste of dal makhani in under an hour, perfect for a cosy weekday dinner or a last-minute get-together. Here are some more quick dal recipes you must try.