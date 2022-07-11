Indian food is a blend of various ingredients. It's not only the vegetables or meats that bring out the flavours in our dishes, but also the use of a range of spices and herbs that helps. And the one ingredient that we all love to add to our dishes is ginger-garlic paste. Ginger-garlic paste not only enhances the flavours but gives it an extra zing that we love! Even though it is one of the most used ingredients in Indian cooking, many of us prefer to buy packets of them from outside. The main reason for this is that it is easier to store the packets as they don't emit a smell in the fridge. However, if you want to make and preserve fresh ginger-garlic paste at home, there are many simple ways to do that! Here we bring you some tips with which you can store this paste without any smell or hassle! Check them out below:

1. Use Airtight Container

This is one of the most widely used methods. Airtight containers help in preserving many ingredients. They not only keep the items fresh, but also the smell of the ingredients doesn't escape from the container. You can make a good portion size of ginger-garlic paste and store it in an airtight container.

2. Zip Lock Bags

Another way of keeping the paste fresh is to store it in zip lock bags. It works the same way as an airtight container and is cheaper to buy! But make sure that the zip lock bag is not torn from anywhere.

3. Parchment Paper

Here you would have to take parchment paper and spread dollops of ginger-garlic paste on it. Cover this up and let it freeze in the fridge. Once you are done, you will have portions that can be added to the meals.

4. Salt Trick

While storing is one thing, making sure that the paste doesn't go bad is also essential. So, when you are making the paste, add some salt and oil to it. This prevents the paste from spoiling too much. If you are freezing the paste, it will also prevent it from going full solid.

5. Use Vinegar

Sometimes, when we leave the ginger-garlic paste stored long enough, it may turn green. If you want to prevent that, simply add some white vinegar while making the paste. The white vinegar acts like a preservative.





If you want to learn how to make ginger-garlic paste at home, we have just the easy recipe you need. Check it out below:

Ginger-Garlic Paste Recipe: Here's How To Make Ginger-Garlic Paste

Peel the garlic cloves and ginger roots. Wash them thoroughly under running water. Chop the ginger into medium-sized bits and add it to a grinder with peeled and washed garlic cloves and oil. Grind the ingredients till a smooth paste-like consistency is attained. Now store this and add it to your meals!





Make this recipe, and let us know how it turned out!