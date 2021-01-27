Here we have 9 dal recipes that you can make under 30 minutes!

Highlights Dal is one of the most comforting dishes in the Indian cuisine

There is a huge variety of dals one can try at home

Here are some of the quickest dal recipes you can try

What is the first dish you picture in mind when someone talks about Indian comfort food? For any of us, it's Khichdi, dal-chawal or dal-roti. One food that is common in all these dishes is dal. Not only are they brimming with protein and other health-benefiting properties, but they are also absolutely delicious! The sheer variety of dals in the cuisine speaks volumes about the endless love for it. From rich and buttery dal makhani to wholesome panchratna and satiating moong ki dal, the list just doesn't end and thus we have one dal preparation for every occasion.





While some dals take time and patience to prepare, for instance, dal makhani and maa ki dal, but there are some that one can cook in a jiffy! Quick, easy and incredibly delicious, we have got the best of dal recipes that you can cook under 30 minutes. Yes, you read that right! Be it for your lazy weekend lunch or your quick dinner meal, these high-protein, wholesome, yummy and simple recipes can be your go-to dishes for everything!





(Also Read: 13 Best Dal Recipes)





Here Are 9 Quick And Easy Dal Recipes You Can Try At Home:

Yes, your comforting bowl of dal can be made without using a drop of oil. With the same old fiery flavours of dal tadka without dollops of oil, this dal tadka is a total winner on the table. Find the full recipe here.

This dal tadka made without a drop of oil is an ultimate crowd-pleaser!

One of the most loved breakfasts in Bengali homes, chana dal with luchi is an utterly delicious combination that one must try. Bengali-style chana dal is also made on the day of Maha Ashtami, the most important day of Durga Puja, as part of the bhog. A mix of herbs and spices, including cinnamon, bay leaf, clove, cardamom and turmeric with chana dal, here's how you can make it at home.





Try this authentic traditional Bengali-style chana dal at home.

Moong dal is undeniably one of the most common dals around and is found in the kitchen pantry, at all times. Cooked in a mix of onion, tomatoes, cumin seeds, ghee and a host of spices, this quick and simple dhuli moong ki dal is the satiating treat you need after a long day! Click here for the recipe.





Pair this quintessential dal with roti or rice.





Make your meal richer with this amazing protein-packed urad and chane ki dal recipe. Two delicious dals together cooked with cumin seeds, asafetida, coriander powder, chillies and pepper. Aren't you slurping already? Click here for the recipe.





Savour the goodness of both urad and chana dal in one dish!





Don't love ghiya/lauki (bottle gourd)? This dal recipe is an ideal way to sneak in the nutritious veggie into your diet and make it even more protein-rich besides the burst of flavours! Find the recipe here.





(Also Read: 6 Delicious Dal Recipes From Across India You Can Try At Home)





Toss lauki in dal and spices for a crackling dish!





One of the simplest dal recipes, chana dal is cooked with tomatoes, ginger, cumin, bay leaves, chillies and garam masala in this absolutely delicious recipe! Click here for the recipe.





This simple bowl of chane ki dal is irresistibly delicious! Image credits: NDTV Beeps





Simple yet a crowd-pleaser at all time, this recipe combines chironji with rich Indian flavours with peppercorns, cumin, chillies with yogurt. A must-try! Find the recipe here.





Now you can make your favourite dhaba dal at the comfort of your kitchen. Urad dal cooked in a melange of spices, butter and a crackling tadka makes for a mouth-watering dal. Find the full recipe here.





Relish the flavours of your favourite highway dhaba at home.

Light, quick and easy to cook, moong dal is a one-pot wholesome meal for a combination of healthy and tasty. And here is a simple sookhi moong dal recipe made in a microwave! Click here for the recipe.





Promoted

Moong dal is super easy to cook and light on the stomach.





Try these yummy, quick and easy dal recipes at home and share your experience in the comments section below.







