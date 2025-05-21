As summer heats up, there's nothing quite as refreshing as a glass of cool water from a traditional clay pot, or matka. These eco-friendly vessels naturally cool water and add a subtle earthy flavour that many people love. But while clay pots are timeless and charming, they also require proper care-especially when it comes to cleaning. And here's the golden rule: never use soap. Dr Manan Vora, a wellness expert, shares the essential steps to maintaining your clay pot safely and effectively this season.





Here's how to keep your matka clean, chemical-free, and long-lasting:

Step 1: Prep Before First Use

If you've just brought home a new matka, hold off on using it straight away. Clay pots need a bit of prep before they're ready to hold drinking water.

Start by washing the exterior thoroughly to remove any dust or clay particles from transport or handling. Then, the crucial step: fully submerge the pot in clean water for 24 hours. This soaking process not only strengthens the clay but also draws out any remaining residue from the manufacturing process. Once soaked, rinse again and allow it to dry naturally. Now, your clay pot is ready to serve!

Step 2: Change Water Daily

Storing water in a clay pot can keep it cool, but it's important not to let it sit for too long. Never store water in your matka for more than 24 hours. After this period, the water can become stale and act as a breeding ground for bacteria and even mosquitoes.





To ensure freshness and safety, always refill your matka with clean, filtered water daily. This keeps the contents hygienic and preserves the natural cooling effect of the pot.

Step 3: Say No to Soap

The biggest mistake many people make is using soap or detergent to clean their clay pots. Because clay is porous, it easily absorbs any chemical cleaners, making the water stored in it unsafe for drinking. That soapy residue doesn't just affect the taste, but can also be harmful over time. It's best to use a natural cleaner.

So how should you clean your matka?

Use hot water or fresh lemon juice to naturally disinfect the inside. Scrub the interior gently with a clean brush (preferably one used only for this purpose). Rinse thoroughly and dry the pot in direct sunlight, which acts as a natural sanitiser.

This gentle, soap-free method ensures your matka stays clean and chemical-free, while retaining its natural cooling properties.





Caring for a clay pot isn't complicated, but it does require a little mindfulness. With just a few simple habits, you can enjoy safe, cool, and flavourful water all summer long-just like generations before us. So this season, ditch the fridge and embrace tradition, the natural way.