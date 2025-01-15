Vinegar is a pantry staple for many. It is used for several dishes including salad dressings, marinades, and pickles. However, it is also acidic in nature which makes it perfect for various things, aside from flavouring your food. Yes, this humble ingredient can do wonders for your home and not just dishes. So, the next time you are grocery shopping for a bottle of vinegar, maybe buy two. Let's find out how vinegar can help you around the house in an extremely pocket-friendly way!





Photo: Pexels



Here Are 5 Uses Of Vinegar Beyond Cooking

1. Multi-Purpose Cleaner

Vinegar is an excellent natural alternative to chemical cleaners. Thanks to its acidity, vinegar can easily clean grease, grime, and even soap residue with ease. Just mix equal parts vinegar and water in a spray bottle, and you've got a strong multi-surface cleaner for your kitchen, bathroom and windows. You can also add a few drops of essential oil for a pleasant scent. Just make sure to avoid this cleaner on marble, as it can cause damage over time.

2. Odour Remover

Do you have stubborn smells in your kitchen? Then vinegar can help! Since it's acidic in nature, it can neutralise odours instead of just masking them. All you have to do is, leave a bowl of vinegar out overnight to absorb unpleasant smells in the air. You can also use it to deodorise your fridge or trash bin. This will leave your kitchen fresh and new for another batch of cooking! Moreover, if you have dirty clothes with a sweaty smell, then add a cup of vinegar to your washing machine to remove odour and keep your clothes fresh.

3. Fabric Softener

If you are looking for a natural way to soften your laundry, especially in winter, then vinegar could be a great option. Just add half a cup of vinegar to your clothes during the rinse cycle of your washing machine. It won't just help remove smells and detergent residues but also leave your clothes soft and plush. This method is especially useful for people with sensitive skin, as vinegar doesn't contain the harsh chemicals found in store-bought cleaners.

Photo: Pexels

4. Garden Helper

Vinegar is a natural and cost-effective investment for your gardening needs. It works as an effective bush killer – simply spray it directly on unwanted plants to dry them out. If you want it to be pet-friendly, make sure it reaches your good plants. Additionally, vinegar is excellent for cleaning rust and dirt from your garden tools. Just soak them in vinegar to restore their shine.

5. Hair Rinse

Vinegar, especially apple cider vinegar, is a fantastic natural hair care remedy. Just dilute one part vinegar with two parts water and use it to rinse after shampooing. This concoction will help balance your scalp, reduce dandruff, and remove product buildup, leaving your hair clean and refreshed. Regular use of this concoction will also make your hair shiny and healthier.





