Have you ever wondered why our kitchen counters are always messy and cluttered? It is because the space attracts all kinds of non-kitchen paraphernalia and unwanted things. From extra food containers, tissues and spoons to pamphlets, plastics and bills, you will find a variety of things there. Much relatable sight, right? So we thought of putting an end to this mess once and for all. Here, we curated a foolproof plan to de-clutter the countertop and make your kitchen space look cleaner.





5 Steps To Follow For A Clean And Tidy Kitchen - Check Them Out:

1. Clear the countertop:

First thing first, take off everything that's stored on the countertop and deep clean the space. You can use soap water and some vinegar to do the job. Let it dry.

2. Segregate the kitchen and non-kitchen elements:

Now, take some time and segregate the things you pushed off the countertop. Keep the ones you need and throw away the rest. You further make separate sections for different elements - for instance, keep the bills together, disposables together, carry bags together etc.

3. Buy organisers:

A simple search on the internet will bring you a range of organisers for different uses. So get hold of a few such organisers and set those extra things in them. In fact, keep some organisers on the kitchen counter to avoid further mess.





4. Avoid keeping unwanted things on the counter:

This is possibly the best way to avoid making a mess altogether. Be mindful about what you are throwing on the counter. That's it! This will help you avoid this unnecessary work altogether.

5. Be consistent:

Cleaning the counters once in a while won't serve the purpose. You need to de-clutter the space every now and then. Practising tidiness regularly helps save time and the long deep cleaning process.





Did you like the ideas? So, implement them in your everyday life and reduce overall chores at home. This will not only give your space a new look but will also help save overall kitchen space.