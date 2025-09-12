We just love a weekend brunch. It is not rushed like breakfast, nor formal like dinner. It is that sweet spot where food meets leisure, and conversations flow as freely as the coffee. Whether you are hosting close friends, family, or just want to treat yourself to a slow Sunday, organising a brunch table at home can be both fun and fulfilling. But let us be honest, between planning the menu, setting the table, and making sure everything looks Instagram-worthy, it can feel overwhelming. The good news is that with a little preparation and a few clever tricks, you can create a brunch spread that is effortless yet elegant. Think vibrant dishes, warm lighting, and a table that invites people to linger.





Fret not, we will guide you through everything from choosing the right menu to styling your table like a pro. Roll up your sleeves, grab your checklist, and let us help you host a brunch that feels like a mini celebration.





8 Steps To Hosting A Weekend Brunch That Will Make You The Host Everyone Talks About:

Step 1: Set The Tone With A Brunch Style That Reflects You

Before diving into the cooking and décor, decide what kind of brunch you want to host. This helps streamline your choices and avoid last-minute chaos.

In a rush? Can't cook? Order from

You could go for a classic Indian brunch with poha, aloo paratha, masala chai, and fruit chaat. Prefer something lighter? A continental spread with croissants, scrambled eggs, sausages, and fresh juice might be ideal. If you are leaning South Indian, think idli, dosa, coconut chutney, and filter coffee.





For the experimental host, a fusion brunch, like avocado toast with a masala twist or shakshuka with pav, adds flair. If wellness is your theme, a healthy brunch with smoothie bowls, millet upma, boiled eggs, and herbal teas works beautifully.





Choose a style that reflects your guests' preferences and your cooking comfort zone. A themed brunch also makes décor and plating easier to plan, creating a cohesive look across the table and menu.





Photo Credit: Pexels

Step 2: Plan A Balanced Menu - Sweet, Savoury, And Sip-Worthy

A good brunch menu is all about balance. You want a mix of textures, flavours, and colours. It should be both Instagrammable and satisfying.





Start with a hearty main dish like stuffed parathas, eggs benedict, dosa, or sandwiches. Add a side of fruit salad, sautéed vegetables, or baked beans. For the sweet tooth, include pancakes, muffins, kheer, or banana bread. Do not forget beverages. Keep coffee, tea, fresh juice, or mocktails on hand. Round it off with condiments such as chutneys, dips, butter, and jam.





Choose 2-3 dishes that can be prepped the night before, such as batter, dough, or chopped vegetables. You can also order a few items online through food delivery apps. This saves time and allows you to enjoy the brunch alongside your guests.

Step 3: Brunch Table Essentials Checklist

Before setting the table, ensure you have the essentials ready:

Plates, bowls, cutlery, glasses, and mugs

Serving platters and bowls

Cloth napkins or paper napkins

Tablecloth or table runner

Small décor accents like flowers or citrus bowls

Candles or fairy lights for ambience

Serving utensils and condiment dishes

Having this checklist ensures nothing is forgotten and your table looks polished and complete.

Step 4: Style Your Table - Casual, Chic, Or Colourful

Your brunch table sets the mood. It does not have to be fancy, but it should feel inviting. Layer textures with runners, placemats, and cloth napkins. Add seasonal décor such as fresh flowers, citrus bowls, or festive accents like Diwali diyas or Christmas baubles.





Mix and match crockery for a quirky vibe. Ceramic plates with glassware or steel tumblers can look surprisingly stylish. Personal touches like handwritten menu cards or small thank-you notes add warmth and personality to your table.





Lighting Tips: For late brunches, fairy lights or candles add a cosy glow. Morning brunches benefit from natural light, which enhances the colours of your dishes and keeps the atmosphere fresh.





Photography / Plating Tips: Arrange food at different heights using cake stands or tiered trays. Use colourful garnishes and place cutlery neatly for Instagram-worthy shots.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Step 5: Timing Is Everything - Start Slow, Serve Smart

Brunch is meant to be leisurely, but as a host, you need to keep things flowing smoothly.





Simple hosting timeline:

1 Day Before: Prepare ingredients, set the table, chill beverages

Prepare ingredients, set the table, chill beverages Morning Of: Cook mains, arrange serving platters, brew coffee

Cook mains, arrange serving platters, brew coffee 30 Minutes Before: Warm dishes, garnish, and do a final table check

Warm dishes, garnish, and do a final table check During Brunch: Refill water, clear empty plates, and enjoy the conversations

Serving Style: Buffet-style works best for larger groups. For intimate gatherings, plated service adds charm and a personal touch, keeping the flow easy and relaxed.

Step 6: Do Not Forget The Drinks - They Tie It All Together

Brunch drinks set the tone and elevate the experience. Offer a mix of hot and cold options. Masala chai, filter coffee, and spiced cocoa are comforting classics. For cooler sips, try aam panna, jaljeera, or fresh orange juice.





Serve mocktails like virgin mojito, cucumber cooler, or berry spritzer. Infused waters such as mint-lemon, cucumber-ginger, or tulsi-orange are refreshing and easy to prepare.





DIY Drink Station: Set up a corner with glasses, garnishes, and pitchers. Allow guests to mix their own drinks, adding interaction and fun.





Step 7: Add A Sweet Ending - Brunch Desserts

Even if it is not a full-blown dessert course, a little sweetness rounds off the meal beautifully. Mini gulab jamuns in shot glasses, fruit custard, chia pudding, chocolate muffins, banana bread slices, rose-flavoured phirni, or a pancake stack with jaggery syrup - choose items that complement your menu. These desserts can also be ordered through food delivery apps. Just make the presentation fancy.





Use tiered trays or cake stands to add height and drama to your dessert display, keeping visual interest across the table.

Step 8: Create Comfort Zones Beyond The Dining Table

Not all brunch conversations happen at the table. Create cosy corners where guests can relax post-meal. Scatter floor cushions or bean bags near a window. Play soft jazz, indie, or instrumental tracks in the background. Set up a small board game or card corner for children and adults. A photo wall or Polaroid station adds a fun, interactive element.





Keep the vibe relaxed. Avoid loud music or overly formal setups. Brunch is about ease, conversation, and connection.





Photo Credit: Pexels

Smart Hosting Hacks, So You Enjoy It Too:

Hosting should not feel like a chore. Here are a few tricks to stay stress-free:

Prepare in batches - chop, marinate, and mix ahead of time

Use oven-safe serveware to heat and serve in the same dish

Delegate work and ask a friend to handle drinks or dessert

Keep extra napkins, cutlery, and water bottles within reach

Clean as you go. A tidy kitchen makes post-brunch cleanup easier

Golden Rule: If you are relaxed, your guests will be too.

Brunch Hacks For Small Spaces And Limited Time:

Even if you have a small dining area or a tight schedule, hosting can still be enjoyable:

Stackable serveware and tiered platters save space

Chill drinks the night before

Pre-portion condiments in small bowls

Use multi-purpose dishes that work for hot and cold items

These small tricks save time and reduce stress, helping you enjoy the brunch alongside your guests.

Kid-Friendly Or Family-Friendly Brunch Tips:

Not all brunches are for adults. Keep children and family guests in mind:

Mini sandwiches, fruit skewers, and pancakes are easy to eat

Fun drinks like chocolate milk or fruit smoothies

Small activity corner with board games, colouring sheets, or card games

This ensures everyone, including little guests, has a pleasant and memorable experience.





Photo Credit: Pexels

Bonus Brunch Menu Ideas For Every Mood

Here are three ready-to-use menus based on your guest list and pantry:

1. Healthy And Wholesome

Ragi pancakes with honey, sprouted moong salad, boiled eggs with herbs, tulsi-lemon water, and chia pudding with mango puree.

2. Desi Comfort

Aloo paratha with curd, fruit chaat, masala chai, mini gulab jamuns, and poha with peanuts.

3. Continental Chic

Scrambled eggs with herbs, croissants with butter and jam, fresh orange juice, grilled mushrooms and tomatoes, and chocolate chip muffins.





All set to host a brunch this weekend? Click pictures and tag NDTV Food on Instagram. We would love to see your brunch table in action.





