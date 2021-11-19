Weekends and good food is a combination as classic as bread and butter, chai and namkeen or even jalebi and samosa! In short, you can't enjoy one if the other is not present! Besides, what is a weekend without some essential weekend binges, right? The only two days that we can truly relax and kick back are instantly improved if we have our favourite dish by our side. Speaking of favourites, we are sure there is nothing that is as loved as a cheesy hot pizza on any given day, but a weekend pizza sits even better on our taste buds! If you are a pizza lover and can't wait to enjoy that melting cheese pull, here are some pizza recipes that are as delicious as they are unique.





Did you know that it's possible to make a pizza without a pizza base? Or that a sweet chocolaty pizza feels heavenly for the weekend? Well, if you are on the lookout to enhance your weekend pizza experience, here are 5 unique recipes that you must try. Better yet, these recipes are not just delicious but easy and quick too! You can whip these up in just under 30 minutes.





Here Are 5 Unique Pizzas You Can Make In Under 30 Minutes This Weekend:

1. Naanza

It's common for us to opt for naan whenever we are ordering in, right? However, what happens when you've ordered extra or you have leftover naan the next day? Well, you don't need to throw them out anymore, instead, you could make this delicious naanza - which is basically a pizza made out of naan bread. Naan for dinner tonight can turn into a delicious breakfast or lunch tomorrow, click here for the recipe.

2. Pizza Omelette

We love omelette on any given day and for any given meal. But with this recipe, you can take your love for eggs to the next level. If you are a fan of both eggs and pizza, you are in for a treat! Because this pizza omelette brings the best of both worlds on your weekend platter. Here is the recipe for you to try.

Enjoy a delicious omelette with cheesy Italian flavours

3. Uttapam Pizza

A delicious fusion dish with the goodness of carrot, tomatoes and other veggies, this pizza uttapam is a perfect snack for you to try this weekend. A thin uttapam layer is garnished with loads and cheese and Italian seasoning and cooked in oodles of butter. Give this yummy recipe a try, click here.





4. Kuttu Pizza

If you are the kind who thinks that you need to steer clear of everything cheesy and greasy to be healthy, this pizza recipe will come as a blessing to you. Made of kodu millet, this healthy pizza base is topped with cottage cheese and mozzarella. You can easily have this delicious pizza guilt-free on any day! Click here for the recipe.

You can make a healthy pizza with millets

5. Chocolate pizza:

For all you sweet lovers out there, this chocolate pizza will sate your cravings in the most delicious way. This has to be the most perfect and unique dessert idea for any meal spread. What's more interesting is that this pizza recipe can be made as quickly as any other pizza recipe in a microwave and with minimum ingredients. Just toss the pizza base with nuts and chocolate mix and you are in for a delicious treat. Can it get any better? Click here to get the recipe.











There you have it, 5 unique Pizza recipes to enjoy this weekend. Which one are you trying first? Let us know in the comments below.