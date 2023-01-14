Bengali cuisine is as rich and distinct as the state itself. Its food offers a combination of subtle and fiery flavours and is an absolute treat to the taste buds. Be it the classic macher jhol, jhal muri, shukto or sorsebata ilish mach, these dishes are popular not just in India, but all around the world. However, did you know that the land of maach (fish), as it's famously known, also has a wide range of bread to offer? One such loved Bengali bread is dhakai paratha. This century-old delicacy has a flaky texture and layers resembling a laccha paratha.





Dhakai paratha is a type of layered paratha which you can cook on a tawa or deep-fry like a poori. It is made using all-purpose flour and has a hollow centre in the middle. This flaky paratha makes for a wholesome meal when paired with alu cholar dal and any Bengali mishti such as rasmalai or sondesh. You can enjoy this paratha for a weekend lunch. Check out the recipe below:

Bengali-Style Dhakai Paratha Recipe: How To Make Bengali-Style Dhakai-Paratha:

To begin with, combine flour and oil in a large bowl and gently rub with your palms to form crumbs. Slowly add cold water and knead into a smooth dough. (Make sure the dough is not too sticky or dry) Cover it with a moist cloth and keep aside to set for 10-15 minutes.

Once done, knead the dough again and divide it into equal portions. Using a rolling pin, roll each portion to form a circular disc. Pour some oil into the disc and spread it out evenly. Now, sprinkle 1 tsp of flour on top of it. Using a sharp knife, cut along the radius of the circle. Take the corner of the cut and roll it along with the circumference into a conical shape.





Bind the loose ends of the corners inside the cone. Cut the cone into half and dip the smaller cones in oil. Cover with a damp cloth and set aside for 30 mins. Now, take one cone at a time and push your little finger inside through the narrow part.





Roll it gently to make a small hole and press it from the top to form a pattie-like disc. Using a rolling pin, roll it out again so that you can see the spiral layers. Heat oil in a kadhai and deep-fry the dhakai paratha until golden brown.





For the complete recipe of Bengali-style dhakai paratha, click here.





Try this recipe at home and share your experience with us in the comments below.