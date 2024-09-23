Bananas are one of those fruits that just about everyone loves. They're not only delicious but also packed with all kinds of nutrients, like vitamins, iron, and fibre. That's why they're a favourite for people of all ages. Plus, bananas are available year-round, so it's easy to buy them in bulk. But the struggle? They can start getting mushy or develop black spots in just a couple of days. If you're not storing them the right way, you'll see them spoil fast. The good news is, if you know how to store bananas properly, you can keep them fresh for up to a week! We've got five easy tips to help you out so your bananas don't go to waste.





Here Are 5 Easy Ways To Make Bananas Last Longer Without Going Mushy:

1. Wrap the Stems in Aluminum Foil

To keep bananas fresh longer, simply wrap aluminium foil around their stems. Just separate the bananas and wrap the tops of each one. No need to cover the entire banana - just the stems! If you don't have foil, plastic or paper wrap works too.

2. Don't Store Bananas on the Counter

Bananas last longer if they're not sitting on a surface. Instead, hang them up! Use a rope or string to tie around the tops of the bananas and hang them somewhere in your kitchen.

3. Keep Bananas Away from Other Fruits and Veggies

Never store bananas with other produce. Fruits like apples and tomatoes release ethylene gas, which speeds up the ripening process. Storing them separately can make your bananas last longer.

4. Don't Store Bananas in the Fridge

The fridge is not your bananas' friend. Cold temperatures can make bananas spoil faster. It's better to leave them out at room temperature in a dry spot.

5. Don't Buy Overripe Bananas

When picking bananas, go for ones that are green or slightly firm, with no spots. Avoid the overripe ones, and only buy what you'll use to prevent them from going bad.





If you end up with ripe bananas, use them to make something yummy like smoothies, muffins, or banana bread. Need a recipe? Click here for our banana bread recipe!





Follow these easy tips, and you'll have fresh bananas for days!