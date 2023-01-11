How we love our pressure cooker when it cooks our food super quick! A godsend for time-strapped and tiring days, a cooker is indeed a prized possession in the kitchen. It churns out our favourite meal in minutes and the happiness of eating good food after putting in minimal effort is unmatched. But the short-lived happiness wanes as soon as we come back to the kitchen to find our precious cooker smirched by black stains.

"How do you get black stains and burnt marks off a pressure cooker?" you are left wondering.

Burnt marks on pressure cooker is a common occurrence but it breaks our heart every single time. Not to mention the thought of scrubbing it endlessly trying to clean it! But this is going to change now. The following tips will make it much easier for you to wipe off black burnt stains from pressure cooker.





(Also Read: 5 Tips To Keep Microwave Squeaky Clean)

Burnt stains in utensils are common.

Photo Credit: iStock

How To Clean Burnt Cooker? Here's 5 Simple Tips To Clean Pressure Cooker:

1. Heat With Water

Hot water is known to shake off dirt and grime, and in this case, stuck-on burnt food. Fill up the cooker with water and let it boil and simmer for around 15 minutes. The food scraps will loosen up and can be easily removed while washing the cooker later.

2. Use Baking Soda

If the dregs in your pressure cooker are not from the last cooking session but have been sitting there for a long time, add baking soda to the water and then keep it on stove and simmer for at least an hour. Once cooled down, wash it off.

3. Onion As Substitute

If you are out of baking soda, use onion skins for hard stains. Throw in a few onion skins in water and cover the area to be cleaned inside the cooker. Boil on high heat for half an hour and then wash the cooker.





(Also Read: 5 Easy Ways To Clean Burnt Pans In Just A Few Minutes)

4. Vinegar For White Marks

If it's the white marks of mineral deposits instead of black marks bothering you, get rid of them with the help of vinegar. Vinegar is acidic and will help dissolve the hard crud. Add 1 cup of white vinegar to water and fill up the pressure cooker with it. Leave it overnight and wash the next morning.

5. Liquid Detergent Can Do The Trick

If the stain is not too hard, just put some warm water mixed with liquid detergent in the cooker and leave for two hours. Then scrub and wash as usual in warm water.





Let your pressure cooker 'shine' again as the star of the kitchen.