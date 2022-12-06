Kitchen appliances make our life easier in the kitchen. One modern invention that has gradually grabbed a spot in all households is microwave oven. December 6 of every year celebrates this fantastic appliance as Microwave Oven Day. From heating to cooking and even baking, is there anything a microwave can't do to replace gas stove or conventional oven? We can't think of anything. Let's take a moment and appreciate the usefulness of microwave oven in our day-to-day functioning in the kitchen on this day.





When Was Microwave Invented?

Several reports credit American engineer Percy Spencer as the discoverer of microwave. However, it was an accidental discovery. While working with active radar, Percy noticed the candy bar in his pocket melting. He experimented making popcorn with the microwaves and it worked! Years down the line, microwave is omnipresent in kitchens across the globe.

You too probably own a microwave and already know its various uses. But you might be struggling to clean it after constant use. Getting rid of splashes of food on its inside walls is the biggest problem that every microwave user faces. Here we have listed down some easy tips to help keep your microwave spick and span.

Here're 5 Tips To Clean Microwave:

1. Steam With Lemon Water:

Take a microwave-safe bowl of water and mix juice of 1 lemon in it. Blast in on high power till you see water boiling and steam building up inside the microwave. Turn off the power and wait for about 10 minutes till the steam settles down. Take out the bowl and clean all around with a sponge.





Lemon acts as an excellent cleaning agent.

2. Remove Hard Stains With Baking Soda

Make a thick paste of baking soda and water and plaster on food residues that are hard to remove. Let the paste sit for 5-10 minutes and then scrub it off with a wet sponge.

3. Try DIY Cleaning Spray

Mix equal parts of distilled water, lemon juice and white vinegar in a spray bottle. Shake thoroughly to combine everything together. Spray the solution all over the insides, let it sit for about 5 minutes and clean with a damp washcloth.





4. Use Dish Soap For Greasy Doors

The glass door of the microwave tends to turn greasy easily. Rub off the grease with the help of sponge dipped in a solution of water and dish soap. Then clean again with sponge dipped in plain water.

5.Clean Turntable With Soapy Water

Make a solution of liquid dish soap and water and dip sponge or scrub in it. Scrub it on the turntable to loosen and take out stubborn food residues and stains.





Use sponge dipped in soapy water to clean microwave turntable

To clean a microwave is as easy as cooking food in it. Just follow these simple tips to clean your microwave and make it hygienic again for your food.







