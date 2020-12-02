<i>Methi Na Gota</i> Recipe: This Gujarati-Style <i>Methi</i> Fritter Makes For Perfect Winter Snack

Serve the hot and spongy methi na gota with green chutney and fried chilli

Highlights Methi leaves can be used to whip up parathas, chicken curry, dal etc

We bring you a Gujarati methi fritter recipe- methi na gota

This dish looks somewhat like aloo bonda

Winter is here and our vegetable baskets are filled with a number of fresh and yummy seasonal produce. Carrots, radish, leafy greens and more - you just can't stop indulging in various scrumptious dishes made with these seasonal vegetables. One such versatile leafy green is fenugreek leaves. Also known as methi saag in Hindi, it is healthy, tasty and can be used to whip up parathas, chicken curry, dal, bhaji etc. In fact, methi leaves add flavour and texture to any dish they are added to.





We bring you a Gujarati-style methi fritter recipe that can be a perfect partner to your evening cup of tea in this nippy weather. Traditionally called methi na gota, it is a soft and fluffy pakoda that looks quite similar to Maharastrian batata vada or South Indian aloo bonda.





All you need for this recipe are a bunch of fresh methileaves, some coriander leaves, besan, baking powder and some spices. Make a batter and fry spongy fritters out of the batter.

Also Read: Cook Methi Leaves Or Have Them Raw? Here's What The Experts Have To Say





Here's The Step-By-Step Recipe Of Methi Na Gota - Gujarati-Style Methi Fritters:

Ingredients:

Methi leaves- 1 cups, chopped





Besan- 1 cup, or more (to bind)





Cumin powder- 1 teaspoon





Carom seeds- Half teaspoon





Hing- 1 pinch





Coriander leaves- Half cup, chopped





Salt- as per taste





Baking soda- Half to 1 teaspoon





Curd and water- bind





Oil- to deep fry





Method:

Take the methi leaves, besan, cumin powder, carom seeds, hing, coriander leaves and salt in one mixing bowl. Mix everything well.





Add some curd and water to bind the batter. Make sure there's no lump in the batter.





Finally add some baking soda and oil to batter and fry pakodas out of the batter.





Fry the fritters - Heat oil in a deep-base pan and add small roundels of the batter to it. Fry till the fritters turn golden brown in colour.





Serve the hot and spongy methi na gota with green chutney, fried chilli and a hot cup of tea.





Promoted

Try this recipe at home and let us know how you like it!













