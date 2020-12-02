<i>Methi Na Gota</i> Recipe: This Gujarati-Style <i>Methi</i> Fritter Makes For Perfect Winter Snack

SEARCH
Methi Na Gota Recipe: This Gujarati-Style Methi Fritter Makes For Perfect Winter Snack

Methi na gota is a soft and fluffy pakoda that looks quite similar to Maharastrian batata vada or South Indian aloo bonda.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: December 02, 2020 14:25 IST

Serve the hot and spongy methi na gota with green chutney and fried chilli

Highlights
  • Methi leaves can be used to whip up parathas, chicken curry, dal etc
  • We bring you a Gujarati methi fritter recipe- methi na gota
  • This dish looks somewhat like aloo bonda

Winter is here and our vegetable baskets are filled with a number of fresh and yummy seasonal produce. Carrots, radish, leafy greens and more - you just can't stop indulging in various scrumptious dishes made with these seasonal vegetables. One such versatile leafy green is fenugreek leaves. Also known as methi saag in Hindi, it is healthy, tasty and can be used to whip up parathas, chicken curry, dal, bhaji etc. In fact, methi leaves add flavour and texture to any dish they are added to.

We bring you a Gujarati-style methi fritter recipe that can be a perfect partner to your evening cup of tea in this nippy weather. Traditionally called methi na gota, it is a soft and fluffy pakoda that looks quite similar to Maharastrian batata vada or South Indian aloo bonda.

All you need for this recipe are a bunch of fresh methileaves, some coriander leaves, besan, baking powder and some spices. Make a batter and fry spongy fritters out of the batter.

Also Read: 

Here's The Step-By-Step Recipe Of Methi Na Gota - Gujarati-Style Methi Fritters:

Ingredients:

Methi leaves- 1 cups, chopped

Besan- 1 cup, or more (to bind)

Cumin powder- 1 teaspoon

Carom seeds- Half teaspoon

Hing- 1 pinch

Coriander leaves- Half cup, chopped

Salt- as per taste

Baking soda- Half to 1 teaspoon

Curd and water- bind

Oil- to deep fry

Method:

Take the methi leaves, besan, cumin powder, carom seeds, hing, coriander leaves and salt in one mixing bowl. Mix everything well.

Add some curd and water to bind the batter. Make sure there's no lump in the batter.

Finally add some baking soda and oil to batter and fry pakodas out of the batter.

Fry the fritters - Heat oil in a deep-base pan and add small roundels of the batter to it. Fry till the fritters turn golden brown in colour.

Serve the hot and spongy methi na gota with green chutney, fried chilli and a hot cup of tea.

Try this recipe at home and let us know how you like it!



