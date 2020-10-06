Highlights Batata in Marathi stands for potato and vada means pakoda

It can also be considered quite similar to South Indian aloo bonda

Press batata vada between two slices of buns and make yourself vada pav

You have not experienced India if you have not wolfed down a plate of samosa, dabeli, aloo tikki, or doodh jalebi! Similarly, a trip to Mumbai is incomplete without savouring the delicious street food of the city. Pav bhaji, pani puri, sev puri and vada pav are some of the street foods that one cannot miss when in Mumbai. Another such scrumptious street food the city is batata vada. Popular across India, Batata vada is basically a besan-coated spicy potato dumpling, deep-fried and served hot with chutney. For the unversed, batata in Marathi stands for potato and vada means pakoda. Batata vada can also be considered quite similar to South Indian aloo bonda.





If you are already missing batata vada from your favourite joint in the city, then here we have a surprise for you! We bring you a recipe that can help you whip up street-style batata vada at home, that too with a few basic ingredients. You may enjoy it as is or can press between two slices of buns and make yourself a hot and fiery vada pav in a jiffy.





Scroll up and check the header for batata vada recipe video.





Bonus Recipe:Click here to know how to make the fiery vada pav chutney powder at home.

Here's The Written Recipe For Batata Vada:

Ingredients:

Mashed potato- 1 cup





Besan- Half cup





Lemon juice- 1 teaspoon





Coriander leaves- 1 tablespoon, chopped





Curry leaves- 7-8





Red chilli powder- 1 teaspoon





Green chillies- 2, chopped





Salt- as per taste





Cumin powder- Half teaspoon





Baking soda- One-fourth teaspoon





Turmeric powder- 1 teaspoon





Mustard seeds- 1 teaspoon





Ginger-garlic paste- 1 tablespoon





Method:

Add besan, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, cumin powder, salt, baking soda and water in a mixing bowl. Mix them together to form a thick paste.





Add some mustard seeds, curry leaves, green chilli, ginger-garlic paste, coriander leaves, turmeric powder and red chilli powder in oil and sauté.





Add the tadka to the mashed potato. Add salt and lemon juice and mix.





Make small balls out of the spicy mashed potato and dip it in the batter.





Now fry the vadas in oil till then turn golden brown in colour.





Try this recipe at home and pair your evening chai with a plate of street-style batata vada, without stepping outside the home.







