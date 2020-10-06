SEARCH
Batata vada recipe: You may enjoy it as is or can press between two slices of buns and make yourself a hot and fiery vada pav in a jiffy.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: October 06, 2020 16:04 IST

Highlights
  • Batata in Marathi stands for potato and vada means pakoda
  • It can also be considered quite similar to South Indian aloo bonda
  • Press batata vada between two slices of buns and make yourself vada pav

You have not experienced India if you have not wolfed down a plate of samosa, dabeli, aloo tikki, or doodh jalebi! Similarly, a trip to Mumbai is incomplete without savouring the delicious street food of the city. Pav bhaji, pani puri, sev puri and vada pav are some of the street foods that one cannot miss when in Mumbai. Another such scrumptious street food the city is batata vada. Popular across India, Batata vada is basically a besan-coated spicy potato dumpling, deep-fried and served hot with chutney. For the unversed, batata in Marathi stands for potato and vada means pakoda. Batata vada can also be considered quite similar to South Indian aloo bonda.

If you are already missing batata vada from your favourite joint in the city, then here we have a surprise for you! We bring you a recipe that can help you whip up street-style batata vada at home, that too with a few basic ingredients. You may enjoy it as is or can press between two slices of buns and make yourself a hot and fiery vada pav in a jiffy.

Bonus Recipe:Click here to know how to make the fiery vada pav chutney powder at home.

Here's The Written Recipe For Batata Vada:

Ingredients:

Mashed potato- 1 cup

Besan- Half cup

Lemon juice- 1 teaspoon

Coriander leaves- 1 tablespoon, chopped

Curry leaves- 7-8

Red chilli powder- 1 teaspoon

Green chillies- 2, chopped

Salt- as per taste

Cumin powder- Half teaspoon

Baking soda- One-fourth teaspoon

Turmeric powder- 1 teaspoon

Mustard seeds- 1 teaspoon

Ginger-garlic paste- 1 tablespoon

Method:

Add besan, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, cumin powder, salt, baking soda and water in a mixing bowl. Mix them together to form a thick paste.

Add some mustard seeds, curry leaves, green chilli, ginger-garlic paste, coriander leaves, turmeric powder and red chilli powder in oil and sauté.

Add the tadka to the mashed potato. Add salt and lemon juice and mix.

Make small balls out of the spicy mashed potato and dip it in the batter.

Now fry the vadas in oil till then turn golden brown in colour.

Try this recipe at home and pair your evening chai with a plate of street-style batata vada, without stepping outside the home.

About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.

