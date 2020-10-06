Somdatta Saha | Updated: October 06, 2020 16:04 IST
You have not experienced India if you have not wolfed down a plate of samosa, dabeli, aloo tikki, or doodh jalebi! Similarly, a trip to Mumbai is incomplete without savouring the delicious street food of the city. Pav bhaji, pani puri, sev puri and vada pav are some of the street foods that one cannot miss when in Mumbai. Another such scrumptious street food the city is batata vada. Popular across India, Batata vada is basically a besan-coated spicy potato dumpling, deep-fried and served hot with chutney. For the unversed, batata in Marathi stands for potato and vada means pakoda. Batata vada can also be considered quite similar to South Indian aloo bonda.
If you are already missing batata vada from your favourite joint in the city, then here we have a surprise for you! We bring you a recipe that can help you whip up street-style batata vada at home, that too with a few basic ingredients. You may enjoy it as is or can press between two slices of buns and make yourself a hot and fiery vada pav in a jiffy.
Scroll up and check the header for batata vada recipe video.
Bonus Recipe:Click here to know how to make the fiery vada pav chutney powder at home.
Mashed potato- 1 cup
Besan- Half cup
Lemon juice- 1 teaspoon
Coriander leaves- 1 tablespoon, chopped
Curry leaves- 7-8
Red chilli powder- 1 teaspoon
Green chillies- 2, chopped
Salt- as per taste
Cumin powder- Half teaspoon
Baking soda- One-fourth teaspoon
Turmeric powder- 1 teaspoon
Mustard seeds- 1 teaspoon
Ginger-garlic paste- 1 tablespoon
Add besan, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, cumin powder, salt, baking soda and water in a mixing bowl. Mix them together to form a thick paste.
Add some mustard seeds, curry leaves, green chilli, ginger-garlic paste, coriander leaves, turmeric powder and red chilli powder in oil and sauté.
Add the tadka to the mashed potato. Add salt and lemon juice and mix.
Make small balls out of the spicy mashed potato and dip it in the batter.
Now fry the vadas in oil till then turn golden brown in colour.
Try this recipe at home and pair your evening chai with a plate of street-style batata vada, without stepping outside the home.
