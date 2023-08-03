Cooking is fun, but doing the dishes can be quite exhausting, especially after a feast. It gets even worse when you suddenly run out of dishwashing soap. What do you do then? Give up and wait until you can make it to the grocery store? What if you find yourself in a situation where leaving dirty utensils is not an option? That's when the ingenuity of running a kitchen comes into play. Have you ever considered learning how to clean dishes without soap? If not, then we suggest keeping this article handy. Today, we will share some kitchen items that can be easily used to clean dishes and the right method to do the job. Read on.

How To Clean Utensils Without Dishwashing Soap | 5 Natural Ingredients To Clean Utensils:

1. Hot water for quick washing:

This is probably the easiest process of all. All you need to do is handwash the dishes rigorously under running hot water. This will help kill germs and bacteria stuck to the food. However, the drawback here is that hot water alone may not completely remove the greasiness from the plates.

2. Baking soda to the rescue:

Did you know that the baking soda you use for cakes can help remove cake stains from baking pans too? It works as a natural scouring agent. All you need to do is rinse the utensils in running water and apply a generous amount of baking soda to the utensils. Then leave it for around five minutes and scrub well with a scrubber. Wash it again, and you'll have a clean utensil in no time.

3. The power of salt and lemon:

This DIY dishwashing concoction helps remove bacteria, dirt, stains, and greasiness from pans and pots easily. While salt helps scrub the utensils, lemon helps remove odour and bacterial effects. Finally, clean with hot water, and your job is done in no time.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Vinegar for good:

Vinegar has always been credited for its antibacterial properties that help kill germs naturally. Take two to three tablespoons of vinegar in a spray bottle, dilute it with water, and spray it on a plate. Scrub it well with a sponge and rinse.

5. Re-use rice water:

From now on, never throw away the rice water after cooking. Instead, use it to clean dirty dishes after your meal. Just dip a cleaning sponge in a bowl of rice water and scrub the dishes with it. The starch in the liquid helps clean grease and dirt effectively. Rinse it well, and you'll have a clean utensil ready for your next meal.

Are you aware of any other kitchen ingredients that can help clean dishes naturally? If yes, please share their usage with us in the comments below. Your tips and tricks can be a lifesaver for many facing dishwashing challenges!