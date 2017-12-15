8 Surprising And Interesting Ways to Use Baking Soda

Highlights Baking soda is one of the most versatile ingredients

baking soda may just be a cake raising ingredient, but it is in fact one of the most versatile ingredients stuffed in the corner of your kitchen shelf. Sodium bicarbonate can easily fit into any role; from curing a bug-bite to treating a sunburn, it makes for an amazing antacid along with being a good cleaner for your entire house. Due to its antiseptic and alkaline properties, it can solve many problems at home; bonus, it is super cheap, mild and safe for consumption (not a regular basis though), it is actually a miracle in a tiny box. If you haven't known the many uses of baking soda, here's what you are missing out on.

1. Can be used as toothpaste

Don't you hate that feeling of seeing your toothpaste all finished and the struggle that follows trying to squeeze its life out? Well, for such emergency situations, baking soda can be of great help. Due to its mild abrasiveness, it makes for amazing toothpaste with whitening qualities. All you need to do is to combine it with coconut oil and peppermint oil and just brush it off with water. However, do not use it too often as it may damage the tooth enamel if used excessively.



2. Can act as natural deodorant and deodorizer

Baking soda is known to absorb bad odours, so if you are out of your favourite deodorant, then as a quick and emergency measure, you could apply some baking soda on your armpits and see how beautifully it soaks up the bad odour. Other than that, it can deodorise shoes, socks, drawers, fridges, microwaves, drains and various other items that get used and dirty on a daily basis. All you need to do is to mix lemon juice with baking soda and rub it off on these items.



3. Makes for an amazing antacid

If you suffer from heartburn or acidity, baking soda is one of the best solutions to cure this problem. Baking soda (sodium bicarbonate) tends to neutralize the excessive acid in the stomach. So if you ever feel unease or discomfort due to acidity, baking soda is your go-to medicine.

4. Works as a great grease/oil remover

Baking soda is an excellent absorbent and has some serious cleaning power. So in case you spill oil on your clothes or carpets or just about anywhere, sprinkle some of it and wait till it completely soaks away the oil or grease.



5. Baking Soda is an effective floor cleaner

Who doesn't hate those ugly marks on the floor, so persistent that do not come off even after cleaning them day in and day out? Use a bit of baking soda mixed with warm water to clean the corners. Restore the shimmer of your floors and get rid of those dirty looking grouts.



6. Natural utensil cleaner

Burnt pots and utensils can be a big turn off for any food lover and cleaning them can be a daunting task, but thanks to baking soda and its powerful cleaning properties your utensils can get back to their sparkling self. Pour a layer of baking soda on the pots and pans with stubborn brown spots and top the layer with hot water and a bit of dish soap. Leave it for about 15-20 minutes and then wash it.



7. Makes for a great exfoliator

Baking soda acts as an amazing exfoliator, thanks to its slightly coarse texture. All you need to do is to wet the baking soda with some water and scrub away the dead skin cells and welcome the newer ones along with a glowing skin.

8. Rescue option for your feet

Your feet are most exposed to dirt, sweat, sun and what not, because of which you can suffer from hard skin, toenail fungus and serious stink. Just soak your feet in lukewarm water mixed with some baking soda for about 15-20 minutes and see them coming out clear and fresh.

