"Sunday ho ya Monday, roz khao anday!" And we couldn't agree more with this jingle! Eggs are one of the most versatile ingredients to cook with. You can boil it, fry it or add it to any dish. It will amp up the taste and give you a punch of proteins. While you may have eaten eggs in the form of curries, omelettes and even salads, today, we bring you a new twist on cooking eggs. This time, make a yummy Egg Frankie! Frankie is a delicious and filling roll created with the softest rotis that retain the juicy and saucy pieces of veggies and meat smothered in eggs and delicious chutneys inside. This Mumbai-special street food is so popular that it has found its way into the lanes of the entire India. Plus, many people even make it at home. It is fulfilling and satisfying to the core.





While cooking a veggie or meat Frankie would take time; we bring you something simpler than that. In this Egg Frankie, all you would require are a few basic things that will amp up its taste. Plus, the chillies in this roll give it that much-needed zing. You can have this dish for breakfast, lunch or even dinner. This quick-to-make roll is also easy to carry for lunch. Just pair it with your favourite sauces and relish! Check out the full recipe below:





Also Read: Love Kathi Rolls And Frankie? Read On To Know The Difference Between The Two

Egg Frankie Recipe: Here's How To Make Egg Frankie

To create this recipe, whisk together the eggs, salt, black pepper, and milk in a bowl and set aside. Take a chapati and spread the egg mixture on top. Cook, uncovered, for half a minute on high heat with one tablespoon of butter. Remove it from the pan and place it on a plate to set aside. Have it with chutney and enjoy!





Click here for the full recipe of this super delish Egg Frankie.





Make this easy egg recipe, and let us know in the comments below how you liked its taste!