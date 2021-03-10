In Bengali, chop defines the food culture of the state. Chop, along with chai, makes a quintessential evening snack for every local in the state. It is basically an oily and greasy street food, made with various veg and non-veg ingredients. If you ever visit Bengal or the Bengali society in your city, you will find different types of chops with different recipe, taste, texture and shapes. While some are super crunchy and made by dipping the ingredient in besan batter, others have a spicy filling stuffed inside. Whatever it is, every type of chop offers a burst of flavours for our palate. And trust us, you can't stop having just one!

We bring you one such chop recipe that is made with the versatile aloo and soft, juicy minced chicken. Aloo-chicken chop is generally eaten as an appetizer and makes a perfect snack for any house party. So, if you are in mood to serve something unique at your next dinner party, we suggest, give this dish a try.

How To Make Aloo-Chicken Chop | Easy Aloo-Chicken Chop Recipe:

All you need for this dish are potatoes (boiled and mashed), minced chicken, breadcrumbs, egg, onion, red chilli powder, salt, cumin powder, ginger-garlic paste, green chillli and coriander leaves. This dish can be made in just half an hour. Let's take a look:

Heat oil in a pan and sauté till the onions turn golden brown in colour.

Add ginger-garlic paste, green chilli, cumin powder, salt, red chilli powder and mix everything together.

Add minced chicken to it and mix everything together. Cook for some time.

Add coriander leaves and mix to make a dry filling.

Now, make dough out of the potatoes, fill chicken in it and make a cylindrical roll.

Dip it in whisked eggs, then dip in bread crumbs and fry till it turns golden brown in colour.

Serve aloo-chicken chop hot with some kasundi (Bengali mustard sauce), ketchup and onion by the side.

For detailed recipe, watch the video in the header.