Try These 6 Delicious Bengali Street Food Items In Delhi's CR Park

The culture of West Bengal is considered to be one of the richest cultures in India. Over the years, Bengal has emerged to be perfect in modernity as well as tradition. Bengali festivals like Durga Pooja and Kali Pooja are a true treat to the eyes. Such a beautiful culture has to have its delicious food specialities as well. If you are a street food lover who loves to binge on spicy and flavourful food, then Bengali cuisine has got a lot to offer. There is a mini Bengal in Delhi as well. Yes, you read that right. Chittaranjan Park, located in south Delhi, is home to a large Bengali community. If you wish to savour on authentic Bengali street food items, head to this place. Here is a list of mouth-watering Bengali snacks available in Delhi's CR Park that you wouldn't want to miss!





Kathi Rolls





This 18-year-old stall speaks for itself. It doesn't need to be brought into light but its sumptuous rolls are to die for. This place offers more than 20 varieties of rolls like plain chicken tikka roll, mutton kebab roll, egg chicken roll, paneer roll, egg paneer roll and many more. People from far off places come to visit this place to savour these delectable varieties of rolls. Other than rolls, you can also go for their fish cutlets, which are loaded with flavours.

What: Kolkata Kathi Rolls Stall





Where: CR Park, Market 1, New Delhi





When: 12 PM onwards





kolkata kathi roll





Mughlai Paratha





If you've had your share of the regular aloo and gobi parathas and wish to experiment with your taste buds, then try Mughlai paratha as it is going to be a welcome variation. It is not very easy to find a place in Delhi that serves authentic Mughlai parathas. However, the Kolkata Kathi Rolls stall in CR Park dishes out delectable Mughlai parathas that are worth trying. This Bengali speciality is crisp to perfection and tastes great as well. The delight is served with green chutney. You can try their chicken Mughlai paratha, double egg chicken Mughlai paratha, double egg mutton Mughlai paratha and many more.





What: Kolkata Kathi Rolls Stall





Where: CR, Market 1, New Delhi





When: 12 PM onwards





Bengali Parantha





Puchka





If you happen to be a street food lover, who has a special liking for puchkas, then head to this place right away. What makes this place different from the others is its flavourful filling. The filling here is prepared using mashed potatoes along with black Bengal gram or sprouts and a special spice-mix. The tamarind-based liquid adds a nice tang to the snack.





What: Raju Puchka Wala





Where: CR, Market 1, New Delhi





When: 5 PM onwards





Best Puchkas in Delhi





Ghugnee





Do you wish to relish the real flavours of ghugni? Head to Shyamal Barua's stall right away! This delectable combination of white peas with a traditional Bengali-style spice-mix is garnished with chopped onions, coriander and namkeen Mr. Barua proudly claims that he got this scrumptious recipe from his mother, so don't miss this mother-approved recipe.





What: Shyamal Barua's Stall





Where: Opposite Kolkata Biryani House, Market 1, CR Park





When: 5 PM onwards





Best Ghugnee in Delhi





Chur Mur





This Calcutta street snack combining aloo chana, masala, imli, and crushed phuchka will make a crunchy explosion in your mouth, leaving you asking for more. Chur Mur is one Bengali street food specialty available in CR Park that you wouldn't be able to miss. Rajeev, who is the owner, is handling the shop for almost 10 years now and deals with over 200 customers per day at his stall. The majority of crowd is available in the evening.





What: Raju Phuchka Wala





Where: CR, Market 1, New Delhi





When: 5 PM onwards





Crispy, mouth-watering Chur-Mur





Jhal Muri





Jhal Muri available in paper-cone is a famous Bengali snack, made of aloo, onion and coconut as a base dish. This stall is being run by the owner from past 16 years and is believed to use the same recipe he got from his family.





What: Radha Krishna, Jhal Muri





Where: CR, Market 1, New Delhi





When: 5 PM onwards





Jhal Muri available in paper-cone is a famous Bengali snack





Get on the streets of CR Park and try these amazing Bengali street food items.







