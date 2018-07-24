SEARCH
  • Food & Drinks
  • Try These 6 Delicious Bengali Street Food Items In Delhi's CR Park

Try These 6 Delicious Bengali Street Food Items In Delhi's CR Park

   |  Updated: July 24, 2018 14:28 IST

Google Plus Reddit
Try These 6 Delicious Bengali Street Food Items In Delhi's CR Park
Highlights
  • The culture of West Bengal is considered to be one of the richest culture
  • Bengali cuisine has got a lot to offer.
  • Here is a list of mouth-watering Bengali snacks available in Delhi.

The culture of West Bengal is considered to be one of the richest cultures in India. Over the years, Bengal has emerged to be perfect in modernity as well as tradition. Bengali festivals like Durga Pooja and Kali Pooja are a true treat to the eyes. Such a beautiful culture has to have its delicious food specialities as well. If you are a street food lover who loves to binge on spicy and flavourful food, then Bengali cuisine has got a lot to offer. There is a mini Bengal in Delhi as well. Yes, you read that right. Chittaranjan Park, located in south Delhi, is home to a large Bengali community. If you wish to savour on authentic Bengali street food items, head to this place. Here is a list of mouth-watering Bengali snacks available in Delhi's CR Park that you wouldn't want to miss!

Kathi Rolls

This 18-year-old stall speaks for itself. It doesn't need to be brought into light but its sumptuous rolls are to die for. This place offers more than 20 varieties of rolls like plain chicken tikka roll, mutton kebab roll, egg chicken roll, paneer roll, egg paneer roll and many more. People from far off places come to visit this place to savour these delectable varieties of rolls. Other than rolls, you can also go for their fish cutlets, which are loaded with flavours.

What: Kolkata Kathi Rolls Stall

Where: CR Park, Market 1, New Delhi

When: 12 PM onwards

Also read: Where to Get the Best Kathi Rolls in Kolkata​

85hvfr2

kolkata kathi roll

Mughlai Paratha

If you've had your share of the regular aloo and gobi parathas and wish to experiment with your taste buds, then try Mughlai paratha as it is going to be a welcome variation. It is not very easy to find a place in Delhi that serves authentic Mughlai parathas. However, the Kolkata Kathi Rolls stall in CR Park dishes out delectable Mughlai parathas that are worth trying. This Bengali speciality is crisp to perfection and tastes great as well. The delight is served with green chutney. You can try their chicken Mughlai paratha, double egg chicken Mughlai paratha, double egg mutton Mughlai paratha and many more.

What: Kolkata Kathi Rolls Stall

Where: CR, Market 1, New Delhi

When: 12 PM onwards

jtoi8kdo

Bengali Parantha

Puchka

If you happen to be a street food lover, who has a special liking for puchkas, then head to this place right away. What makes this place different from the others is its flavourful filling. The filling here is prepared using mashed potatoes along with black Bengal gram or sprouts and a special spice-mix. The tamarind-based liquid adds a nice tang to the snack.

What: Raju Puchka Wala

Where: CR, Market 1, New Delhi

When: 5 PM onwards

Also read: 7 Best Bengali Fish Recipes​

2qflcer

Best Puchkas in Delhi

Ghugnee

Do you wish to relish the real flavours of ghugni? Head to Shyamal Barua's stall right away! This delectable combination of white peas with a traditional Bengali-style spice-mix is garnished with chopped onions, coriander and namkeen  Mr. Barua proudly claims that he got this scrumptious recipe from his mother, so don't miss this mother-approved recipe.

What: Shyamal Barua's Stall

Where: Opposite Kolkata Biryani House, Market 1, CR Park

When: 5 PM onwards

Also read: A Slice Of Bengal In Delhi: 4 Places In CR Park Market For Delectable Bengali Sweets

0j676g98

Best Ghugnee in Delhi

Chur Mur

This Calcutta street snack combining aloo chana, masala, imli, and crushed phuchka will make a crunchy explosion in your mouth, leaving you asking for more. Chur Mur is one Bengali street food specialty available in CR Park that you wouldn't be able to miss. Rajeev, who is the owner, is handling the shop for almost 10 years now and deals with over 200 customers per day at his stall. The majority of crowd is available in the evening.

What: Raju Phuchka Wala

Where: CR, Market 1, New Delhi

When: 5 PM onwards

Also read: The Bengali Feast at Banga Bhawan: From Mutton Kosha and Bhetki Paturi to Misti Doi

ko6ml1qo

Crispy, mouth-watering Chur-Mur

Jhal Muri

Jhal Muri available in paper-cone is a famous Bengali snack, made of aloo, onion and coconut as a base dish. This stall is being run by the owner from past 16 years and is believed to use the same recipe he got from his family.

What: Radha Krishna, Jhal Muri

Where: CR, Market 1, New Delhi

When: 5 PM onwards

Also read: Durga Puja 2017: What Goes into Making the Big Bengali Bhog for Durga Puja

m57qeh6o

Jhal Muri available in paper-cone is a famous Bengali snack

Get on the streets of CR Park and try these amazing Bengali street food items.

Comments

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and YouTube.
Tags:  Bengali Street FoodPuchkasMughlai Paratha
5 Shades Of Lemonade: Add A Twist To Your Lemonade With These 5 Quirky Recipes
5 Shades Of Lemonade: Add A Twist To Your Lemonade With These 5 Quirky Recipes
Hypertension: 5 Breakfast Recipes To Manage High Blood Pressure
Hypertension: 5 Breakfast Recipes To Manage High Blood Pressure

Related Video

Advertisement
10Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Summer Recipes

Indian Recipes

Benefits

हिन्दी रेसिपीज़

© 2018 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 