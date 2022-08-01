What's that one factor that makes Indian cuisine stand out in the world of gastronomy? The most popular reply will be - spices. Every dish in the Indian cuisine is a mélange of flavours that instantly tug at heartstrings. And what makes the food culture yet more interesting is the variety of spices used in each of the recipes. Take Kashmiri cuisine, for instance. Saunf (fennel) and saunth (dry ginger) play a dominating role in the recipes of Kashmir region. Likewise, if you explore the South Indian food culture, you will find mustard seeds and curry leaves being widely used in the dishes. Then there are experimental recipes - we create various spice concoctions and prepare unique dishes (with those spices) on an everyday basis. We recently came across another such one-of-a-kind spicy recipe that left us craving for more. It's called mirchi ki sabzi. Sounds interesting, right?





Mirchi ki sabzi or bhuna mirchi masala is green chillies stuffed with achari masala and fried to perfection. You can always customise the spice mix according to your palate. The recipe has been shared by food vlogger Parul on her YouTube channel 'Cook With Parul'. According to Parul, the secret to a delicious mirchi ki sabzi lies in the chillies. You need to get the right kind of green chilli to make the dish. "Do not use the chillies we use to make pickles, nor the regular ones that are extremely spicy; instead, get hold of the medium-sized ones with less seeds and medium heat," she states in the video (in Hindi). Let's take a look at the recipe.

Bhuna Mirchi Masala Recipe: How To Make Mirchi Ki Sabzi:

Start with preparing the masala stuffing - take red chilli powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, coarsely ground roasted saunf, black salt, garam masala, amchoor and kasuri methi in a bowl. Add hing and dry mix everything.

Pour mustard oil in a kadhai and heat it well. Add besan to the kadhai and roast well on medium flame. Switch off the flame.

Immediately, add dry masala in the besan and mix well. Let it cool for some time and add salt as per taste.

Now, slit the green chillies and stuff with roasted masala. Do not over stuff the chillies. Keep some dry masala aside.

Heat oil in a kadhai and add mustard seeds and jeera to it.

Slowly fry the green chillies in the oil. And add the extra dry masala and mix well.

Squeeze some lemon juice to balance the flavours and your spicy, flavourful mirchi sabzi is ready to be relished.

Watch the detailed recipe of mirchi ki sabzi here:

Also Read: Mirchi Ka Koota -The Instant Rajasthani Dry Chutney That Is All Things Fiery And Flavourful











Looks delicious, right? The best part is, you can make the sabzi once and store it for at least seven days. All you need to do is, pair hot rotis and parathas with the delicious mirchi ki sabzi and relish.





So, what are you waiting for? Prepare the dish today and sort your weekday meals at one go. Do let us know how you liked the dish.