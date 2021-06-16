Indians love butter chicken and there's no denying to it. It is, in fact, one of the most sought-after desi dishes across the globe. Juicy chicken chunks, dunked in creamy tomato gravy - butter chicken spells indulgence. And it makes for a complete meal when paired with roti or naan and onion lachha by the side. We agree, butter chicken tastes the best with roti, but today, it no more restricts itself to the traditional meal pattern. From pizzas to pastas and sandwiches - we just love sneaking butter chicken in almost every popular dish we can think of. If you explore, you will find a long list of butter chicken-based fusion food options, leaving us spoilt for choices.





Here we have another butter chicken-based fusion dish that brings the best of both the worlds - it's butter chicken noodles! Sounds delicious, right? You can either make it with the leftover butter chicken from the earlier meal or prepare it from the scratch. We bring a recipe that will help you prepare this dish from square one. Let's take a look.





How To Make Butter Chicken Noodles | Butter Chicken Noodles Recipe:

Take water in a saucepan and add onion, tomato, garlic, bay leaf, dry whole red chilli, green cardamom, black cardamom, cloves, cinnamon, cashew nut and butter.

Mix everything together and boil until the tomatoes turn soft.

Grind the mix in a mixer grinder and strain the juice. Keep it aside.

Heat butter in a pan and add the gravy to it.

Add salt, sugar and cook for a while.

Add kasuri methi and cream and cook for a while.

Add boiled noodles in the gravy and mix everything well.

Add roasted and shredded chicken to it and mix.

Serve it hot.

Watch the full recipe video of butter chicken noodles in the header section.





What are you waiting for? Prepare the dish today and treat yourself with a super scrumptious meal.