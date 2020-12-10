Butter Chicken As A Snack?! Watch This Recipe Video To Make Yummy Garlic Butter Chicken Starter

SEARCH
This recipe video shows how to make garlic butter chicken starter with a light, almost-dry gravy. It's a simple recipe that you can easily replicate at home.

Neha Grover  |  Updated: December 10, 2020 18:27 IST

Garlic butter chicken recipe is a must-try.

Ask any chicken lover what their favourite chicken dish is - "butter chicken" - pat comes the reply. Succulent chicken pieces dunked in creamy, buttery and also spicy gravy is all we want from a desi Indian meal. Although, we love our butter chicken to our bones. We have to admit that it is quite a heavy dish and there are times when we are looking for a light eat only - for instance, as a party appetiser. Here is a recipe that presents our favourite butter chicken in the form of a snack, but with the same heavenly flavours.

This recipe video posted on YouTube channel 'Food Fatafat' shows how to make garlic butter chicken starter with a light, almost-dry gravy. It's a simple recipe that you can easily replicate at home.

Watch: Garlic Butter Chicken Recipe Video

To make this unique garlic butter chicken dish, cut boneless chicken into small pieces. Season with salt, black pepper, soya sauce, corn flour and egg white. Then deep fry the chicken pieces till golden fry.

Saute lots of garlic in lots of butter. Also add green chillies and spring onion whites. Flavour with salt, black pepper powder, red chilli flakes and vinegar. Make gravy with corn flour slurry (corn flour mixed with water). Lastly, toss in the fried chicken pieces and cook along with the gravy. Make sure the gravy is not too much, just enough to wet the ingredients. Garnish with spring onion greens and serve this amazing chicken starter.
 

About Neha GroverLove for reading roused her writing instincts. Neha is guilty of having a deep-set fixation with anything caffeinated. When she is not pouring out her nest of thoughts onto the screen, you can see her reading while sipping on coffee.

