We all will probably agree that just a spoonful of butter is enough to spruce up our meal. Spread it on paratha, roti and sandwich or pour on your dal tadka- butter makes the food taste just better. Its rich and silky texture not only gives a shine to your butter chicken, but also adds on to the texture and flavour of the dish. But, have you ever noticed that there is a multiple variety of butter available in the market?! Here, we bring you few such varieties that one can consider stashing in their pantry. Let's take a look.

4 Types Of Butter Options For You:

Pintola All Natural Crunchy Peanut Butter

By now, we all know how popular peanut butter is! A healthier version of the classic butter, this spread is made out of peanuts and adds a creamy, nutty and crunchy flavour to the dish you add it to. Here we have a delicious peanut butter option for you.

MYFITNESS Chocolate Peanut Butter

Another variety of peanut butter, this option by MYFITNESS includes yummy chocolate in it. The ones who have a soft corner for chocolates, this chocolate flavour peanut butter is a must-try for them. Spread it on a slice of bread, take a bite and slurp!

Happy Jars Unsweetened Almond Butter

We also found a jar of almond butter for you. Made of 100 percent roasted almonds, this butter adds all the goodness of the healthy and nutritious nut to our diet.

Amul Butter

Discussion about butter is just not complete without giving a special mention to Amul butter. This classic pack of pasteurised butter is a must have in every kitchen. From spreading on roti to adding to your curries, this pack of Amul butter can be used anywhere you want.

Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.