In today's world, maintaining a work-life balance is a task. There are days when you get too busy with work and don't have time to even carry out your day-to-day activities properly. Not many would disagree that one of the things that get affected the most is our eating habits. Waking up early, and preparing breakfast for everyone at home seems impossible. Relatable; did we hear? So, what is the next best thing you can think of? Easy breakfast ideas. Yes, if you are looking for quick recipes, we have got you covered. Brace yourselves, we have shared five delicious ready-to-eat breakfast recipes that can be made in mere five minutes.





Also Read: Looking For Easy Breakfast Ideas? These 7 South Indian Dishes Can Be Made In Just 15 Minutes

Here're 5 Breakfast Ideas To Put Together In 5 Minutes:

This is a great breakfast option for those who love eggs. Sunny side up is a simple dish that's prepared by cracking an egg white only. Pair it up with some toasted bread and thank us later. You can also sprinkle seasonings of your choice and make the dish tastier.

Eggs can really help you prepare a protein-rich breakfast right in the morning. They come in handy, especially on days when you can't spare much time to cook. You just need four simple ingredients to make this including eggs, milk, pepper and some butter.

Yes, you read that right. Dhoklas can be prepared in just five minutes. Apart from breakfast, this makes for a perfect tea-time snack as well. Believe us, this is the easiest recipe for dhoklas you would find anywhere. And no, it doesn't even need besan.

Cheela or desi pancakes are appetising, filling and flavourful. This yummy dish contains the taste of various vegetables like carrots and cauliflower, along with chopped onion, capsicum and coriander leaves. Don't forget the special aachari chutney for this cheela.

This could definitely be a go-to breakfast option for those who believe in keeping things light and simple. Of course, you can garnish it further with some seasonal fruits and nuts for a healthy spin.





So, what are you waiting for? Prepare these quick and yummy breakfasts every morning and kick-start the day!